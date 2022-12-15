This Thursday, the 15th, an asteroid the size of the great pyramid of Giza, in Egypt, will come very “close” to Earth, according to the American science news website Space.

At 5:12 am, Brasilia time, the asteroid 2015 RN35 will come as close as possible to our planet, passing at about 686,000 km, equivalent to almost twice the distance between the Earth and the Moon, which is 384,400 km. The good news is that there is no risk of collision.

According to the American website, although astronomers know that the space rock will pass safely by Earth, little is known about it.

The 2015 RN35, which has an estimated size between 60 and 140 m (similar to the Giza pyramid), will be visible to anyone who has a telescope from Thursday to next Monday, the 19th. Its visual magnitude is around 14, similar to that of Pluto, explains Space. Therefore, it should only be viewed with telescopes 30 centimeters or larger.

“This asteroid is not well known,” says the European Space Agency in a statement reproduced by the scientific website. Still, the space rock has a regular orbit, which is enough to know that it shouldn’t collide with our planet for at least 100 years.

The uncertainty about 2015 RN35 applies to hundreds of thousands of medium-sized asteroids whose orbits coincide with Earth’s. These smaller space rocks may not be able to wreak havoc like larger asteroids like the one that helped wipe out the dinosaurs are well documented, but they can still cause localized damage to Earth.

Because of this, astronomers are particularly interested in asteroids like 2015 RN35, which are classified as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). Studies can provide information about which objects may present an impact risk.