Confagricoltura, Giansanti: “Global challenges for agrifood. Enough controversy, we need alliances and shared projects”

Waiting for the summer assembly tomorrow, Monday 16th July, in Milan, Massimiliano Giansanti, re-elected at the top of Confagricoltura responds in an interview to Corriere della Sera to Coldiretti, which accuses him – and also accuses UnionFood – of having made agreements with global multinationals, thus damaging European farmers. Mediterranea, the alliance between UnionFood and Confagricoltura, would be the clear proof of this. “It is unfortunate that there are these attacks, because today more than ever the country’s agrifood system faces significant growth potential on the domestic market”.

The League, through Centinaio, says that “Mediterranea represents a praiseworthy example and certainly not to be denigrated”. Is this an invitation from a majority force to avoid clashes between trade associations?

I thank those who are taking a stand. The debate on Mediterranea, as mentioned, is not based on logics aimed at the good of the country. I am a farmer and my commitment is to enhance the work of farmers.

You have just been re-elected. You will have a four-year term, to do what?

My mandate will focus on two different intervention plans: the first in Italy and the other in Europe. The priority is to strengthen the Italian agricultural system, our agriculture is experiencing a decline in the number of entrepreneurs, it should be added that there have been enormous inflationary tensions on agricultural products and that a geopolitical war is underway, which leads some areas of the world to have significant advantages. China holds half of the world’s reserves and can influence the balance of the market, while Russia is now the world’s largest exporter of cereals, with effects on trade, for example, in durum wheat, from which pasta is obtained.

The new EU Parliament will be established in a few days. What will it have to do for you?

A political proposal like that of the previous Commission should be avoided. It is very specific on issues such as green deal and penalizing for the agricultural sector. Nobody discusses the objectives of protection and conservation of natural resources: we farmers are the first to benefit from them, but we need a dialogue to build a shared model that takes farmers into account. There is a further issue: we need an agricultural policy with a budget that goes beyond 0.6% of European GDP, the allocations will have to be increased, in order to guarantee a fair income for farmers. Furthermore, we must not overlook the possibility of using market protection tools, where different production models and costs exist. We will have to work hard with the new Commission on the issue of tariff barriers and reciprocity. We have extremely high certification standards, we cannot allow ourselves to favor the import of products that do not have the same standards.

What do you ask of the Italian government in view of the nominations of EU commissioners?

More than anything, we hope that Italy will be given the role it deserves. We are the third most important country. We deserve fair recognition in the assignment of delegations to the future Commission and a significant vice-presidency. We will also need a strong Commissioner for Agriculture.