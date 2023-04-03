Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The protagonists of one of his novels are a father and a teenage son who meet again through illness. Even today many people hide this condition for fear of being discriminated against

Ever since «I had been diagnosed, epilepsy had been a stigma of inferiority for me, a mark of infamy to hide. After the words of Gastaut (the doctor, ed), my inner world underwent a movement of rotation around its axis, like a passage from night to day». To say it is Antonio, the protagonist of the novel “Three in the morning” (Einaudi) by Gianrico Carofiglioto describe the beginning of his new life.

Why did you choose to talk about epilepsy in a novel?



«I didn't choose epilepsy, epilepsy chose me to be told about it. I happened to come across a true story, which happened in the early 1980s, which a friend he met at a party told me about ten years ago. A boy discovers he is ill with epilepsy in his early adolescence, is treated badly until his father decides to pull him out of the maelstrom of senseless treatments he had received and has him examined by a professor from Marseilles, the greatest specialist at the time of the disease in the world, Henri Gastaut, the only character who is presented in the book with his real name. It is the story of a meeting between father and son, two people who are apparently close but are actually very far away; but not only. And sickness is an opportunity."

In what sense?



«Through the illness, the recovery process and the unexpected meeting with the father he didn’t know, the young man discovers his talent and the responsibility that comes from it. I remember a sentence by the writer Erica Jong, very significant for me: “Talent is not so rare, many have it. What is rare is the courage to follow talent into the dark places it leads.” The disease represents the opportunity to tell all of this, right from the beginning, when the boy, after having listened to the list of the many geniuses of humanity who had been epileptic, suddenly sees a reversal of his vision of the world and of himself: as an “outcast” he almost feels like an “elect”, a member of a coterie of special, exceptional people. In general, the important thing is the way we look at things».

Is it a message of hope for those who hide their epileptic condition for fear of being discriminated against?



«When I write a novel I don't want to send messages, I tell a story. Having said that, it is obviously normal and legitimate for the reader to find messages in it. And I'm happy if those who suffer from this disease, in various forms, can find in reading the book a reason to get out of this ghetto, which is primarily mental".

How did he describe epilepsy so timely and accurately?



«I studied a lot, I spoke with doctors and especially with patients to listen to their experiences. When you write a novel, you enter into a pact with the reader: you invite him to “enter” the book and forget about the world around him; for as long as he reads, the world will be what he finds in the book. In order for this pact to work and for what is called the “suspension of disbelief” to be generated, the reader must not perceive elements of fiction. If you’re telling a story set in the courts, you have to know how they work, and this is a world I know well from the work I’ve done before. If you tell a story in which illness and healing are the structural elements, you have to know exactly what you are talking about, otherwise you don’t do it».

What did the patients you met tell you after the publication of the novel?



«I remember with particular emotion two episodes. Once, during a presentation, a young woman stood up and said: "I'm epileptic and I've never had the courage to say it in public, now I found it after reading her book." Another time, at the end of another presentation, a girl approached me privately to say: "My mother has always been there for me during my illness, but I knew she didn't understand what really happened to me during crises. . Now that I gave her her book, she finally understood it. I will never stop thanking her." When one ventures into such delicate territories as those of illness, stigma, the sense of isolation and marginalization that derives from it, and one hears stories of this kind, one can truly say, without rhetoric, that one is lucky».

The novel “Three in the morning” (Einaudi) by Gianrico Carofiglio it has as its protagonists a father and son who spend two days in Marseille without sleeping in the 1980s. The boy, suffering from idiopathic epilepsy, has to do the “trigger test”, a procedure (today prohibited) which forces him to stay awake with the help of stimulants, without antiepileptics, to verify the effectiveness of the treatments. In the 48 hours spent together, the two really “know” each other for the first time.