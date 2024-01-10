What happened? Christopher Gianotti He continues to venture into his role as a host on his YouTube channel 'Soy Gianotti' and on the program 'Másconnected' on TV Perú. This week, the actor also generated controversy for some statements in an interview with Katia Palma, in which he pointed out that all Peruvians “have the same opportunities to work and get ahead.” This generated outrage among users and they did not hesitate to respond on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza decide to sleep in separate beds, despite being married?

What did Christopher Gianotti say and why did it generate controversy?

After sharing an interview with his wife, the actress Ursula BozaGianotti pointed out that “the harsh reality” is that there are opportunities for Peruvians, and said that he knows many who have left rural areas of the country and who now work as entrepreneurs.

“I'm very crude about this. This false discourse of 'oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us (…) I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. They have moved forward and their environment was nothing,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Úrsula Boza reveals that she weighed 47 kg after separating from Christopher Gianotti: “The pain consumes you”

What did users respond to Christopher Gianotti?

Internauts On the different social networks they did not agree with Christopher's words. They indicated that labor inequality in the country exists due to the lack of support from the State and not because Peruvians are not aware of seeking their own opportunities.

“For a person to be able to create an opportunity, the State must provide the conditions for it to happen”, “He seems like a good boy, but he is really alienated from the Peruvian reality”, “Opine from ignorance”, “Privilege blinds you” , were some of the user comments.

#Gianotti #affirms #Peruvians #quotThey #opportunitiesquot #work #receive #criticism