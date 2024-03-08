“Several areas of organizations that receive funding can be strengthened: the area related to social impact, the measurement and management of impact, financial skills, therefore how to manage the money that is received and then the whole part relating to governance of the organization. In this sense we provide financial support, but also all the skills needed to succeed as a social enterprise, as a third sector organisation”. He told Adnkronos Alessia Gianoncelli, Director of Knowledge and Programs, Impact Europe, 'network of capital providers' which includes 'foundations, impact investment funds, financial institutions, crowdfunding platforms, incubators and accelerators, interested and active within impact finance and catalytic capital'. The network is made up of 'more than 300 members in Europe' and implements various activities such as 'research, policy advocacy' and 'non-financial support'.

For Impact Europe it has always been and continues to be important “to accompany the organizations that are supported financially, also with all that is capacity building” underlines Gianoncelli who adds: “For us it is fundamental and highlights the importance of what the our sector of capital providers: we are committed to giving maximum support so that the desired impact can be achieved”. Gianoncelli spoke during the second day of the works of the conference 'Breaking bad (habits) – How can foundations move from silos to shaping future innovation ecosystems?' of the Research Forum 2024, promoted by Philea, the Brussels-based body to which the continent's foundations belong. The Forum was held in Milan in the spaces of the Cariplo Factory.