Orlando falls with Philadelphia. LeBron returns and the Lakers win again. Boston on velvet, successes for the Warriors, Grizzlies and Suns. Houston stops Atlanta

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



Night of confirmations and returns, in the NBA. There were 14 games scheduled: Milwaukee and Boston are confirmed as the battleships of the East, Banchero and James return after absence due to their respective injuries. Paolo is not enough for the Magic, LeBron wins with his Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks-Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 — The Bucks (13-5) win the game of the night. A 23-2 run to open the third quarter makes the difference, allowing the comeback from the initial -16. Giannis Antetokounmpo is unrelenting as usual: this time he finishes with 38 points! The Cavs (12-7) did not lose from the challenge with the Bucks, also in Milwaukee, on November 16th. The 10-35 partial run in the third period doesn’t give them a chance, Allen’s injury, who plays just 12′ due to a hip problem, doesn’t help, as do the just 12 assists against 9 turnovers. They had won 4 times in a row.

Milwaukee: G. Antetokounmpo 38 (11/17, 2/3, 10/14 tl), Carter 18, Portis 14. Rebounds: G. Antetokounmpo 9. Assists: G. Antetokounmpo 6.

Cleveland: Mitchell 29 (6/13, 5/11, 2/2 tl), Garland 20, Okoro 13. Rebounds: Wade 12. Assists: Garland 3.

Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers 99-107 — Paolo Banchero returns after 7 games of absence due to a left ankle injury, scores 19 points, but his Magic (5-14), loses for the third time in a row. Although Philly (10-9) is without Embiid, Harden and Maxey and also loses Tucker (ankle), out of action in the last quarter. The hero of the evening for Coach Rivers is the revived Shake Milton who remains “short” by just one assist from the triple double: he finishes with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, in fact.

Orlando:Wagner 24 (6/7, 1/5, 9/10 tl), Banchero 19, Bol 18. Rebounds: Bol 8. Assist: Suggs/Bamba 4. BANCHERO 19 (4/9, 1/3, 8/11 tl ), 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 36′.

Philadelphia: Milton 24 (3/6, 4/7, 6/6 tl), Harris 23, Niang 18. Rebounds: Harris 10. Assists: Milton 10.

San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers 94-105 — The return of LeBron, after 5 games of absence (left adductor), coincides with a success of the Lakers (6-11). All easy against the derelict Spurs (6-14) in their seventh consecutive defeat. James scores 21 points, declares that he felt “very well” and collects the first away win of the yellow-purple limping season. Davis finishes with 25 points and 15 rebounds confirming the excellent moment, just 19′ for Westbrook off the bench, Schroeder in the quintet in the absence of the suspended Beverley. See also Iago Falqué, the son of a politician who hopes to shine in America

San Antonio: Jones 19 (5/8, 2/5, 3/3 tl), Vassell 18, Johnson 15. Rebounds: Johnson/Sochan 9. Assists: Jones/Sochan 5.

Los Angeles:Davis 25 (10/13, 5/7 tl), James 21, Walker 18. Rebounds: Davis 15. Assists: Westbrook 7.

Boston Celtics-Sacramento Kings 122-104 — Eleventh win in the last twelve outings for the Boston Celtics, who consolidate the best record in the league, now 15-4. As usual, Tatum (30 points) and Brown (25) dominate, and this time Pritchard and Kornet make a great impression from the bench, inspiring a 16-0 run at the end of the third period. The Kings (10-8) commit 18 turnovers that produce 27 points on the green, too many to think about breaking the Garden…

Boston:Tatum 30 (8/11, 2/6, 8/9 tl), Brown 25, White 16. Rebounds: Tatum 8. Assists: Horford/Smart 5.

Sacrament: Fox 20 (3/8, 3/9, 5/5 tl), Sabonis 18, Mitchell 13. Rebounds: Sabonis/Murray 10. Assists: Sabonis 6.

Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz 129-118 — Eighth straight win for the Dubs at home. They go up 10-10 for the season, on the way up, after freediving. Curry goes crazy: he scores 33 points, 6 triples, but all of Coach Kerr’s quintet ends up in double-digit points. Good sign of “health”. The Jazz (12-9) lose for the third consecutive time, despite Markkanen’s 24 points. Simone Fontecchio remained on the bench, not employed by Coach Hardy.

Golden State: Curry 33 (7/10, 6/13, 1/1 tl), Wiggins/Thompson 20. Rebounds: Looney 12. Assists: Poole 6.

Utah: Markkanen 24 (4/6, 5/11, 1/1 tl), Olynyk/Clarkson 21. Rebounds: Vanderbilt 10. Assists: Clarkson 10.

Phoenix Suns-Detroit Pistons 108-102 — The Suns (12-6) clinched their third straight victory consolidating first place in the West. Even without Paul for the seventh game in a row, the Pistons tame, recently able to win in Denver and Salt Lake City. Ayton scores 28 points, season high, Payne in the final is the stand-in for CP3, of which he is the replacement: Phoenix is ​​now 10-1 at home.

Phoenix: Ayton 28 (11713, 6/7 tl), Booker 21, Payne 16. Rebounds: Ayton 12. Assists: Payne 10.

Detroit: Bogdanovic 19 (8/17, 1/4), Hayes/Burks 17. Rebounds: Bagley 12. Assists: Hayes 9.

Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets 104-114 — See also Milan, Berardi is the favorite: summit with Sassuolo. And Adli is already on the way All easy for Denver (12-7) in Los Angeles, against the Clippers (11-9) without the bruised Leonard and George (plus Kennard). Jokic performs the double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, Coach Malone’s defense concedes 54% to the Californians with Wall’s “vintage” version, but Coach Lue’s boys miss 15 free throws: too many…

Los Angeles:Wall 23 (6/8, 2/2, 5/8 tl), Mann 16, Morris 15. Rebounds: Zubac 9. Assists: Jackson 8.

Denver: Gordon 29 (10/12, 2/4, 3/4 tl), Murray 21, Jokic 19. Rebounds: Jokic 13. Assists: Murray 9.

Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 — Grizzlies (11-8) dominate the Pels (11-8) even without Bane, led by the “usual” Morant, this time by 23 points and 11 assists. New Orleans, already without McCollum, loses Ingram (left toe sprain) in the second quarter and “exits” the game early: when you concede 44 points already in the first quarter…

Memphis: Brooks 25 (4/6, 4/9, 5/5 tl), Morant 23, Jackson 20. Rebounds: Adams 11. Assists: Morant 11.

New Orleans: Murphy 21 (6/8, 1/6, 6/7 tl), Williamson 14, Jones 13. Rebounds: Williamson/ Jones/ Hernagomez/Daniels 5. Assists: Daniels 6.

Miami Heat-Washington Wizards 110-107 — If the Heat (9-11) always played against the Wizards… They beat them for the second time in a row in three days, driven by Adebayo’s 38 points, his season high. Miami wins even without Butler (and Strus) despite the return of Beal for Washington (10-9), absent in the first match, and the 8/30 shooting of the pair of wingers Lowry/Herro.

You love me:Adebayo 38 (15/21, 0/1, 8/8 tl), Martin 20, Lowry 13. Rebounds: Adebayo 12. Assists: Herro 10.

Washington: Beal/Kuzma 28, Porzingis 18. Rebounds: Avdija 9. Assists: Beal/Kuzma/Avdija 5.

Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets 128-117 — A last quarter of 40 points, 16 by the freshman Mathurin, allows the surprising Pacers (11-7) to beat the Nets (9-11) big names/small results. Durant scores 36 points, Irving and Simmons 20, the Australian closes 8/8, but Brooklyn concedes 50% from the field to his opponents and Haliburton enchants by fanning 15 assists and has the last word.

Indiana: Hield 26 (4/7, 5/8, 3/3 tl), Turner 21, Haliburton 21. Rebounds: Turner 8. Assists: Haliburton 15.

Brooklyn:Durant 36 (12/19, 3/12, 3/4 tl), Irving/Simmons 20. Rebounds: Claxton 11. Assists: Durant 8.

New York Knicks-Portland Trail Blazers 129-132 aet — The Blazers (11-8), without Lillard, return to success after 4 knockouts in a row. At the Garden, in overtime, dragged by Grant’s 44 points, career high, who shoots 28 free throws, scoring 21. However, it is Simons who forces overtime by scoring from the line 9” from the end of regulation. The Knicks (9-10) have lost 3 of their last 4 games. See also Surprise Warriors: ko with the Spurs. Bucks too much for Miami

New York:Brunson 32 (7/15, 3/8, 9/9 tl), Randle 23, Barrett 19. Rebounds: Barrett 10. Assists: Brunson/ Grimes/Quickley 5.

portland:Grant 44 (7/13, 3/7, 21/28 tl), Simons 38, Nurkic 20. Rebounds: Hart 19. Assists: Nurkic 7.

Oklahoma City Thunder-Chicago Bulls 123-119 aet — The Bulls (8-11) are unable to find continuity. After the successes against Boston and Milwaukee comes a painful and avoidable defeat against the Thunder (8-11) in Oklahoma City. At the supplementary. As usual, Gilgeous-Alexander made the difference for the home team, scoring 30 points, 5 in the last minute of overtime, from the line.

Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander 30 (8/18, 0/3, 14/15 tl), Bazley 17, Pokusevski 15. Rebounds: Giddey 13. Assists: Giddey 9.

Chicago: DeRozan 30 (12/26, 0/1, 6/8 tl), LaVine 27, Vucevic 13. Rebounds: Vucevic 13. Assists: DeRozan 6.

Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks 128-122 — Surprising slide by Atlanta (11-8) which falls to Texas despite Young’s 44 points, season high, and Murray’s 39, career high, with 8 triples scored, another personal best. However, the Hawks, without Capela, squander a 15-point lead in the second half and allow the team with the worst NBA record, the Rockets, driven by Green’s 30 points, to win their 4th victory of the season (14 defeats).

Houston:Green 30 (7/8, 3/9, 7/9 tl), Smith/Martin 21. Rebounds: Martin 15. Assists: Porter 10.

Atlanta: Young 44 (9/18, 4/10, 14/16 tl), Murray 39, Griffin 11. Rebounds: Okongwu 11. Assists: Young 5.

Charlotte Hornets-Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 — The Hornets (6-14) win two games in a row for the first time this season, stopping the streak of consecutive successes of the Wolves (10-9) at 5. Even without LaMelo Ball and Hayward, led by Oubre and Rozier, they unleash a third quarter from 39-21 of partial and thanks to Towns’ 1/11 from 3 points, they generate the surprise.

Charlotte:Oubre 28 (7/14, 3/7, 5/8 tl), Rozier 22, Washington 16. Rebounds: Plumlee 12. Assists: Rozier 8.

Minnesota:Edwards 25 (7/11, 3/10, 2/2 tl), Russell 20, Towns 19. Rebounds: Gobert 17. Assists: Russell 10.