With 46 points the Celtics star leads to 108-95 which is worth the play-off. Antetokounmpo’s 44 are not enough. But coach Budenholzer has other plans: “No one in this series has won two games in a row …”

A beautiful series reaches its most natural ending, race-7. After the comeback in the last quarter in Milwaukee Boston’s game-5 he brings out his character and with a space Tatum he goes on to win the sixth game of the series on the parquet of the reigning champions, dragging the challenge to the decisive match that will be staged in Massachusetts Sunday. The 44 points of an Antetokounmpo who, as usual, is the last to surrender, are not enough, the Celtics superstar Tatum does even better (46), he loads the attack of the visiting team on his shoulders dragging Boston to success, 108-95 the score, which equalized the scores of a balanced, intense and spectacular series. See also Lakers double party: Davis is back, Nets overwhelmed. And the Harden grit bursts

The match – Boston does not allow itself to be influenced by the wasted opportunity in race-5 and starts with the right concentration, immediately finding pace from long distance. On the other hand, however, Giannis is unstoppable and with his plays he keeps the hosts in his wake. Smart and White’s good impact from the bench help the cause of coach Udoka, Boston accelerates in the first part of the second fraction and reaches the advantage in double figures. Giannis is not enough, the Celtics play a lady basketball, make the most of all mismatches, especially attacking a truly disastrous Allen on a defensive level (the former Duke will close with a +/- of -29) and hold the reins of the race, coming to rest ahead 53-43.

The key – Boston keeps concentration high even at the beginning of the second half and tries to place the decisive acceleration. Tatum and Brown pierce the defense of the Bucks, the Celtics run away at +18 but a devastating Giannis tries to keep the hosts in the game. Boston remains at the fateful +14 at the beginning of the final stage, the same advantage wasted in race-5, and the reaction of Milwaukee signed by the usual Antetokounmpo arrives on time. With a run of 11-1 the reigning champions return to -4 but this time Tatum has other plans. The Boston star responds present and with a series of cinema plays brings the guests back to a safe distance. Tatum signs 11 consecutive points, the Bucks go to the mat and can no longer get up. We then go to race-7 to the delight of all neutral fans who will be able to enjoy the fairest epilogue of an absolutely electrifying series. See also F1 | Does Andretti want his team in 2024 after the no Williams?

The words – “No team has managed to win two consecutive games in this series – underlines coach Budenholzer – we wasted an opportunity but we are confident in our means and we are convinced we can go on to win game-7 in Boston”. Very different mood in the Celtics house. “Tatum ran a stellar test – says Ime Udoka instead – we were all angry at how we threw away the success in race-5 and we responded like a great team”.

Milwaukee:Antetokounmpo 44 (12/27, 2/3, 14/15 tl), Holiday 17, Connaughton 14. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 20. Assist: Antetokounmpo 6.

Boston:Tatum 46 (10/17, 7/15, 5/7 tl), Brown 22, Smart 21. Rebounds: Horford 10. Assists: Smart 7.

May 14, 2022 (change May 14, 2022 | 07:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Giannis #phenomenon #Tatum #Boston #takes #Milwaukee #race7