Antetokounmpo scores 38 points and drags the champions. Triple double by Paul in Phoenix’s win over Wolves. Bitter return for DeRozan, with his Bulls beaten in San Antonio. Super Morant (30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in the Memphis win at Jazz

Davide Piasentini & commat; davide_Piasentini



Giannis is a fury: he scores 38 points and drags Milwaukee to victory against New York. For Phoenix, the 9th consecutive success in the home match against Minnesota takes place: Chris Paul’s triple double. Loses the Bulls in San Antonio on the day of DeMar DeRozan’s return to Texas (32 points). Finally, Ja Morant signs a triple double of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and launches the Grizzlies in the match against Utah.

milwaukee-new york 123-108 – Giannis dominates and Milwaukee closes the Knicks practice in the 4th period. Amazing Antetokounmpo with 38 points with just 19 shots, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, as well as a series of beautiful and fundamental plays in the last quarter (including a senseless no-look backward pass for Allen’s triple) to give the decisive shoulder in New York. Also excellent was the performance of Grayson Allen, who returned after the suspension for the savage on Alex Caruso. For him 15 points and a couple of heavy baskets in the final acceleration. Also present were Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, respectively with 24 (plus 10 assists) and 20 points. Knicks in the game in the 1st half, then dropped to the distance, especially in the offensive half.

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 38 (12/19, 2/6 of three, 12/16 tl), Holiday 24, Middleton 20. Rebounds: Antetokounmpo 13. Assist: Holiday 10.

New York:Fournier 25 (10/19, 5/12 of three, 0/1 tl), Barrett 23, Grimes 11. Rebounds: Randle 11. Assists: Walker 7. See also Gamero: 'You want to win for more, but I'm going calmly'

phoenix-minnesota 134-124 – Ninth win in a row for Phoenix (39-9) who continues to build their credibility at the top of the Western Conference and is confirmed in the very first row to aspire to the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Against Minnesota (24-25) it was not easy, thanks to the Wolves who produced good offensive basketball and never let go. Triple double signed by Chris Paul (21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds), 29 points with 9 assists by Devin Booker and 7 players in double figures. Phoenix has shot with percentages over 50% (20/39 from three points) and built every single possession with quality and content (36 assists out of 43 baskets scored). Minnesota tried it with Anthony Edwards (27 points, 10 assists and 4 steals) and Malik Beasley (26 points).

Phoenix: Booker 29 (10/26, 4/10 of three, 5/6 tl), Johnson 23, Paul 21. Rebounds: Biyombo 12. Assist: Paul 14.

Minnesota: Edwards 27 (9/20, 4/11 of three, 5/6 tl), Beasley 26, Towns 23. Rebounds: Towns 9. Assists: Edwards 10.

San Antonio-Chicago 131-122 – Bitter return to San Antonio for DeRozan, celebrated with affection by former teammates and fans, with Chicago (30-18) being defeated and losing ground to Miami. Spurs (19-31) very tough in the crucial moment of the match. First an advantage of 13 points at the beginning of the 4th period and then the decisive extension, with the Bulls arriving at -4 (124-120) in the last minute. Undisputed leader of the Spurs was Dejounte Murray (29 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds), who scored and scored. Chicago tried it with seriousness and a good dose of determination but it was not very lucid defensively in the final. DeRozan (8 assists and 1 turnover) and LaVine got 62 points in two, 18 each for Vucevic and White. See also Singo puts the turbo, the former Praet is lethal: Toro overturns Sampdoria and runs for Europe

San Antonio: Murray 29 (12/24, 2/4 of three, 3/4 tl), Johnson 23, Poeltl 21. Rebounds: Poeltl 11. Assist: Murray 12.

Chicago: DeRozan 32 (13/22, 1/1 of three, 5/5 tl), LaVine 30, Vucevic / White 18. Rebounds: Vucevic 8. Assists: DeRozan 8.

memphis-utah 119-109 – Ja Morant celebrates his first call-up to the All Star Game with a triple double of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, dragging the Grizzlies (34-17) to home success against the Utah Jazz (30-20). Memphis always pushed with personality and kept opponents at a safe distance throughout the race. For Morant 5th race in a row with at least 30 points scored, Brandon Clarke also did well, back “Mr. Efficiency ”with 22 points and 9/12 shooting, and an excellent Jaren Jackson Jr. with 18 points (8/11) and 6 blocks. An almost prohibitive match for Utah, which had to do without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Memphis: Morant 30 (10/22, 2/6 of three, 8/13 tl), Clarke 22, Jackson Jr. 18. Rebounds: Morant 10. Assists: Morant 10.

Utah: House Jr. 21 (7/11, 4/6 of three, 3/3 tl), Conley 15, Clarkson / Bogdanovic 13. Rebounds: Whiteside 8. Assists: Conley 6.

Oklahoma city-indiana 110-113 dts – Triple double by Domantas Sabonis, the 5th of the season, and Indiana (18-32) interrupted a streak of 3 consecutive defeats by winning overtime on the Oklahoma City court (14-34). A reaction of pride, that of the Pacers, returning from 158 points against Charlotte on Wednesday, materialized in the final part of the overtime. The game seemed headed towards the Thunder, with the team coached by Mark Daigneault leading 108-102 at 2’30 ”from the siren. Indiana, however, finished with a mini run of 11-2, which started from 5 consecutive points from Jeremy Lamb, and then took home the entire stake. Determinants Sabonis (24 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks) and Holiday (22 points). For Okc, however, 27 points from Lu Dort and an ankle injury for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went out without returning to the parquet at the beginning of the 3rd quarter. See also NBA: Atlanta reached 4 wins in a row, after beating the Charlotte Hornets

OKC: Dort 27 (10/16, 3/9 of three, 4/4 tl), Giddey 15, Bazley 14. Rebounds: Giddey 10. Assist: Giddey 5.

Indiana: Sabonis 24 (9/16, 0/2 of three, 6/9 tl), Holiday 22, Lamb 14. Rebounds: Sabonis 18. Assist: Sabonis 10.

houston-portland 110-125 – Record defeat for the Houston Rockets (14-35) against Portland (21-28): the 10th consecutive home, a new record in the history of the franchise. Blazers always on the piece, showing a good team harmony and some valuable individual play. All over twenty points are the drivers available to Billups: Anfernee Simons (27 points and 6 assists), CJ McCollum (26 points and 5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (25 points and 13 rebounds). Impalpable more than usual the Rockets, who have not won at the Toyota Center since last December 8 against the Nets.

Houston: Wood 21 (9/17, 1/6 of three, 2/3 tl), Mathews 21, Martin Jr./Green 17. Rebounds: Wood 15. Assists: Green 5.

Portland: Simons 27 (11/17, 5/9 of three), McCollum 26, Nurkic 25. Rebounds: Nurkic 13. Assist: Simons 6.