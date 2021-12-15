The infections multiply. And they don’t spare anyone. Not even Giannis Antetokounmpo, the MP of the Finals, the last star to end up in the Covid protocol. Yes, because the coronavirus has strongly returned to knock on the door of the NBA, with over 30 players (and two coaches, Rick Carlisle of Indiana and Alvin Gentry of Sacramento) currently in the Covid protocol despite the percentage of vaccinated exceeding 97% and more than 200 players have already undergone the third dose.

The worst situation is in Chicago. The 10 players in the protocol, including stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, convinced the NBA to postpone two Bulls games, the first in 2021-22 to jump for Covid. It seems a marginal number compared to the 31 postponed last year, but unlike this season in 2020-21, the NBA had provided a mid-year break and a flexible schedule in which to reschedule the postponed matches. The dizzying increase in cases (tripled in the last week) is the mirror of the situation that the US is experiencing. And a loose protocol compared to the rigid one of last season. Now the daily tests for 100% vaccinated teams (like the Bulls were or how the Brooklyn Nets are, who in 24 hours lost 7 players to the protocol, including James Harden) are triggered only in case of contagion or disease with symptoms similar to that of Covid, effectively preventing that preventive isolation so important in the Association’s fight against the virus. Compared to last season, for vaccinated players there is no longer the obligation of preventive isolation in case of close contact with a preventive person. A Covid tail shot was anticipated by the league and players association for the winter, but the situation is fast becoming complicated. The protocol provides that in the event of a positive result, a player remains out for at least 10 days, or until he is able to produce two negative swabs 24 hours apart. Team by team, that’s who the players ended up in the protocol.