The Bulls’ hope after Game 2 proved short-lived. This has been demonstrated by the Bucks with beatings, in the third game and, now, also in the fourth. New display by Mike Budenholzer’s team and 3-1 in the tie to be closer to the semifinals and a more than possible date with the Celtics (they dominate the Nets 3-0) that can decide, with the permission of the Heat, the throne of the Eastern Conference. There we will see if the decision to let go in the last game of the season is expensive for the Bucks. regular season to look for the easy crossover, in theory, against some Bulls who were going downhill and whose scare in the second round was just that, a scare. One that did not exactly scare the current champions, who have shown unmitigated dominance in the next two games and put a series they have in their pocket on track.

Giannis, who in the defeat in the second game played more than 40 minutes for the first time since the last Finals, exhibited himself this time without palliatives or opposition: 32 points (11 of 22 in field goals, 1 of 3 in triples and 9 12 free throws), 17 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks for the Greek beast, who did it all in less than 35 minutes of play. The star hammered the Bulls zone with his game from outside to inside, moved seamlessly past defenders unable to stop him and cleverly set up every time his opponents closed in on free kicks. Grayson Allen, the other hero of the night, took advantage of that in one of the games of his life: 27 points and 6 of 7 triples. In total, the Bucks went 17 of 33, a 51.5% which is an absolute outrage.

The Bulls didn’t use the urgency they needed for an emboldened hometown start to a playoff game. In fact, the fans hardly even enjoyed the excitement of the possibility of victory. 22-25 in the first quarter, with the Bulls still in the game, was a minimal advantage that grew to become almost insurmountable before the break: 56-41. The locals were still in the game, but only because of the result and not because of feelings. They did not chain positive plays to really get into the match, they went down 24 points, they could not miss the avalanche of rival triples and received 39 points from a bench well led by Grayson Allen, differential with his success and calm, which disrupted the Very few attempts by the rival to do something that could get them into the game.