Cover of Giannis, the MVP who emerged from misery (JC) José Manuel Puertas.

The American dream is becoming more global and less American. Although almost always when it comes true there is a scene that seems to come out of an American movie. For example: the sports scout who leaves the usual search areas and one day, as a result of his keen eye and chance, comes across a future NBA player. And you don’t even need to see him play basketball to imagine the future. So it was with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Today’s most outstanding player of the Milwaukee Bucks began to weave his destiny when he played tag with two of his brothers on a sports field in the Sepolia neighborhood of Athens. Spiros Velliniatis, the coach-scout who discovered him, noticed the changes of direction, in those huge hands and predicted that, in addition, they were bodies ready to grow. “I thought he found Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Julius Erving all in there together.”

But stories of dreams come true are also nuanced and tend to forget the parts that bordered on the nightmare as well as the multiple moments when everything is about to go off the rails. In Giannis, the MVP who rose from misery (JC) José Manuel Puertas presents the complex history of the player.

Born in Athens, the son of Nigerians who emigrated in the early 1990s, during his childhood he accompanied his parents on the street selling DVDs, wallets, watches, bags or sunglasses. They had no residency papers, which made any run-in with the police a toss-up. They suffered an eviction. And when his lives intersected with Velliniatis, Giannis said that he preferred football. Later, his inconsistency for training. The doubts of the parents of him. Stateless until 2013 – his sporting talent helped him obtain Greek nationality. The Adetokunbo were renamed Antetokounmpo. They were the first pages of a new version of the inscrutable paths of life.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.