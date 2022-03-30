There Ferrari 212 Export was presented in 1951 to replace the 195 S. The incessant work on the 12-cylinder V designed by Gioachino Colombo had continued, with the increase of the bore and with the arrival of a total displacement of 2562.51 cc (unitary of just over 213, hence the name “212”), with a power of 150 hp at 6500 rpm. In addition to the innovations regarding the engine, there were also many innovations in the chassis, derived from the 166 MM, such as the tried and tested frames called “Tuboscocca”. There were many body builders for this car, thanks to the sedans and convertibles of Vignale and Touring, and to the sought-after cars of Rocco Motto and Fontana. The Fontana body shop built for the Marzotto brothers, based on a project by Franco Reggiani, two particular Ferrari cars, a small boat known as the “Carretto Sicilano”, with which the Marzotto team participated in the 1951 Giro di Sicilia, winning second place, and a second car, an extremely aerodynamic berlinetta, built on a Ferrari 212 Export chassis, called “Ferrari Egg”For the oval-shaped front radiator grille. The American newspapers of the time “baptized” the Ferrari Uovo di Marzotto, “horribly gorgeous“. Here’s how he described it just Giannino Marzotto.

L’Eggor “the idea”

In 1950 I had passed my first season of racing on Ferrari with positive results: in fact, by winning all the races in which I had participated, I must confirm that my car was superior to that of my brothers and other competitors, except for the official ones of the Scuderia Ferrari. . I don’t know why: Enzo Ferrari – in the evaluation of the drivers – was a “psychic”. He had some diffidence, but also sympathy for me: “dry” in the dialogue – he said – “ascetic” at the wheel. After the tests on the cars I spoke little about him, but he enjoyed being told in detail by the mechanics who had accompanied me up and down the hills of Maranello. However, we had an easy and informal conversation, talking very often about technique and progress and… various, including politics. At Ferrari I complained about the heaviness and poor aerodynamics of the cars I had the honor of driving. Ferrari taunted that his cars were the most efficient in the world. Towards the month of November 1950, I therefore decided to buy two bare chassis of the new Ferrari model 2560 cc 12 cylinder single carburetor, with a power of 156 horsepower on the test bench directed by Cavalier Bazzi. I seem to remember that the two looms cost just under six million together. I was amused by the fact of building a very unique Spyder and a Coupe, inspired by my ideas: one for the mountains and one for the plains. They ran for me, my brother Vittorio and also some friends.

The genesis ofEgg

The ideas in principle were very clear. A very low bodywork where everything was rounded and tapered: in short, very aerodynamic. L’Egg was our benchmark. I wanted a very rigid frame that made suspensions and shock absorbers work, without suffering or absorbing torsions caused by potholes or by the irregularity of the road.. Arrangement of weights such as to create a strong oversteer effect avoiding the usual “lying down” in production Ferraris. Very low weight obtained with the use of special and counter-vented materials. Hyper-ventilated brakes regulated by a double hydraulic circuit: the aim is to move the oil pressure on the drums forwards or backwards, depending on the type of race course. How to achieve these goals? This was the problem faced with Reggiani and Fontana: young, imaginative, optimistic! The single-seat radiator was much lower than the “normal” one. We therefore ordered this component and designed the snout of the car.

The fenders were very slender and extended downwards; they left a large slot designed to better ventilate the front brake drums. A steeply sloping windshield was now required, offering the least air resistance. We thought that a glass as a windshield, thick and with very strong curvature, could fulfill the purpose. Reggiani had worked in the aviation industry during the war, on Macchi 2005 and provided in an exemplary way. With great surprise we discovered that the crystal did not give rise to annoying reflections: the visibility was excellent. The small roof was connected to the tail with a large Plexiglas under which the spare tire was placed above the tank, while the rear fenders were gathering upwards, ending the tail of the car. The bottom was almost completely faired to reduce air friction. Unfortunately, Ferrari did not deliver the car’s radiator in time and we were therefore forced to raise the entire front part of the car to house the stock radiator of the 2,560. There was never again the time, the opportunity or the desire to remedy the accident of non-delivery of the right radiator.

I would have liked to draw – really – theEgg with the hood 15 centimeters lower, to appear much more streamlined. A structure of braced tubes bound by sheets of Peraluman, a special type of hard-aluminum sheet difficult to work, but light and extremely rigid, was superimposed on the bare Ferrari frame. In order to create a rigid body, of the Lancia Aprilia type, the canopy reinforced with tubes was built with a discreet divergence from the glass support surface in the pillarless windshield. Some steel tie rods forced the roof to its seat, at the same time creating considerable traction on the rear part of the body, which was therefore boxed and stiffened. Some weights had been brought to the extremities: for example the increased petrol tank, the spare tire, the location of the shock absorbers, double for any eventuality. The driver’s seat itself was far back towards the rear axle compared to normal.

Curious detail: Enzo Ferrari told me that when the driver sits very close to the front wheels, driving is easier but dangerous, because the driver does not perceive the skidding of the vehicle when cornering. By placing the pilot close to the rear wheels – on the contrary – he captures the movement of the tail to the maximum, even being intimidated by it. I think he was right. As a result of these interventions, the car in cornering was extremely sensitive to the setting, and particularly responsive to the use of power. Rather delicate and still difficult to drive. I don’t remember exactly the technical characteristics: I believe the “dry” weight was less than 900 kilograms. The kilometer with a standing start – or almost, because we always feared the breaking of drive shafts or clutch with burning and drifting starts – it traveled in about 25/26 seconds, exiting it at the maximum speed of 230 km / h, with the 186 horsepower engine. The data are not very precise, nor could they be easily erected because there were then no roads or highways on which to methodically verify these unusual characteristics: they were feats!

The tour of Sicily

Ferrari delivered with some delay, mid-January 1951, the first chassis on which the Coupé / Uovo was built, while the second chassis for the Spyder arrived from Modena just three weeks before the Giro di Sicilia – in which we had to participate. We were forced to put aside the more complex Spyder projects, which we built in just 5/6 days with Paolo Fontana, inspired by the Bugattis of 1925. Thus was born the so-called “Sicilian Cart” which then won the race in Palermo beating Taruffi with his 187 Hp. After testing the two cars on our mountains, we left for Maranello to present them to the Commendatore. Vittorio had to drive the Uovo Coupe, thus gaining experience for the Mille Miglia at the end of April, while I would have driven that very strange and very light “Ragnetto” which came out quickly from my imagination, from Franco Reggiani’s technique and from the flexible bodywork of Padua.

At the Mille Miglia I proposed to race with the new Ferrari 4,100 which had to have much greater power and speed, leaving the Spyder in the workshop for the makeover. Our visit to Maranello had a catastrophic reception: offended and indignant Ferrari judged the cars to say the least unreliable, and indeed predicted the “disintegration” of the coupé and the “collapse” of what I called “Ragnetto”. Enzo Ferrari announced that he would send Taruffi – with a 2,560 three 186 hp carburetors – to Sicily to defend the colors of the Prancing Horse. My brother Vittorio was very impressed by Ferrari’s judgment; so we decided that I would drive the Coupè / Uovo – which seemed more uncertain, but I liked it very much – there immediately in Sicily and also afterwards in the Mille Miglia. In the meantime the “Ragnetto” was painted – by a friend of Vittorio – with the colors of the real “Sicilian Cart” and Vittorio would have competed with it in Sicily, keeping the unusual name and with the new 4 liters at the Mille Miglia. For me it was the same. We left. The Giro di Sicilia, for those who do not remember: over 1100 kilometers of narrow streets with over 8,000 curves, 25,000 gear changes. It was a lot of fun. I led the race driving theEgg since Palermo and I had an advantage of about 20 kilometers on the second absolute on the outskirts of Messina.

The car’s very oversteering guide facilitated its entry into curves and counter-curves; the double braking circuit gave extraordinary reliability and handling: the result was rewarding. The new 156-liter petrol tank, for a range of around 550 kilometers, installed to save two refuelings at the Mille Miglia – had made a small crack fixed with some chewing gum. Technologies of the past; it lost very little fuel, just a little smell: nose in alarm anyway! When I heard Messina freeze the rear deck, I looked in the mirror to see what was happening behind me: I saw a red reflection in the Plexiglas that ended the tail of the car. I immediately thought of the fire and I was very quick to stop the car and to get out of it hastily: the roast meat is good only with herbs! Fortunately, nothing happened: only the differential came off due to the incorrect assembly – carried out by Ferrari – of a safety pin. The vibrations had slipped off the tree. The reflection of the sun had given me a feeling different from reality: something I was very happy about even though I had to withdraw from the race and give up the victory that was very likely. I returned by train to Palermo to participate with enthusiasm in the absolute and contemporary victory of my brother Vittorio and of a car of my design. I wanted to phone Ferrari before he had news of the race, even to make fun of it… just enough… The telephones of the time did not allow me to speak to Maranello before the departure of the ship that was taking us back to the mainland. When on Monday I was able to speak to the Commendatore to ask him for a comment on the cars I had designed and on the outcome of the competition, he told me verbatim: “… as I expected, a Ferrari won!” How do you argue with a man like that?

Go on