“It is the first occasion in which we all speak together, in a composite conference, of the problem of hypovitaminosis D, still very important from a quantitative point of view and with always robust evidence that this problem, quantitatively important, corresponds to pathologies of various types and gender. There is no doubt that even today there is a strong need to heal the problem of hypovitaminosis D”. Thus Sandro Giannini, professor of internal medicine at the University of Padua, on the sidelines of the Skeletal Endocrinology Meeting 2023, the tenth historic and traditional appointment dedicated to skeletal diseases, organized in Stresa by the Gioseg – Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis Skeletal Endocrinology Group, regarding the lack of vitamin D as a cause of various pathologies.

Last month, with the revision of Note 96, Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) modified the methods of prescribing by the NHS for drugs classified in group A based on colecalciferol, colecalciferol/calcium salts and calcifediol for the prevention and the treatment of vitamin D deficiency in the adult population (over 18 years).

The new Note 96 “allows the treatment of patients who are being treated for osteoporosis – underlines Giannini – and indicates the minimum level of serum vitamin D to be obtained through treatment with vitamin D for a total benefit from the point of view of use of drugs for osteoporosis. However, it leaves open several points that will still need to be discussed”.