Giannina Luján announced that the difficult moments of 2023 were behind her to start 2024 with news that made her happier than ever: she is pregnant. This comes after the unfortunate news that she experienced a year ago, when she lost her baby. The bodybuilder is incredibly excited about the future arrival of her first child and she has not hesitated to share all the details of her pregnancy process on social networks. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Giannina Lujan say about her pregnancy?

The model Giannina Luján used her official account instagram to talk about your baby and how you are experiencing your pregnancy. Through the popular 'question box', The model stated that learning that she was pregnant was a surprise, because it was not in her plans to have another child so soon.

“No time. It was not planned, it was completely unexpected. I never went to the doctor to say: 'Doctor, I want to get pregnant'. I did not undergo any treatment. I took the test because I had not had my period for two months and they came back the two stripes”Luján admitted.

In addition to this, she noted that she has been able to maintain her normal routine, despite her pregnancy, since the process has not required any major concern: “I'm already four months old. It went by quickly, it's a super calm pregnancy, very relaxed. There are no symptoms of anything, no smell that bothers me.”

How was Giannina Luján's pregnancy announcement?

The influencer also published a photo on Instagram with her partner Carlos Álvarez to report the good news. In a moving message, the athlete assured that she is excited and wished her followers a happy New Year's holiday.

“Baby fit on the way! We are very happy and we wanted to tell you. This Christmas was different with our first member in the family. They say that when one little angel leaves, another arrives to brighten the void on Earth. My daddy told us “I sent so as not to be sad about his departure, I wanted to share it with you, who are always there supporting me and experiencing my joys and sadness. Merry Christmas to all, lots of peace, love and family unity, not only on these dates, but all year long.” , he wrote on said social network.

