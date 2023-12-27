The family grows. Giannina Lujan He left reality shows to dedicate himself to the world of bodybuilding. The model is now dedicated to helping other athletes have good nutrition and recover from injuries. This Christmas, Giannina surprised her followers by announcing that she is expecting her first baby. The news comes after almost a year that she suffered the loss of her father. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Which Peruvian entertainment artists required anabolic drugs to improve their physical condition?

How was Giannina Luján's pregnancy announcement?

Through its official Instagram profile, Luján published a photo with her partner Carlos Álvarez and announced the good news. In a moving message, the athlete assured that she is excited and wished her followers a happy New Year's holiday.

Fit baby on the way! We are very happy and we wanted to tell you. This Christmas was different with our first member of the family. They say that when a little angel leaves another one arrives to brighten the emptiness on earth, my daddy sent it to us so as not to be sad about his departure, I wanted to share it with you who are always there supporting me and living my joys and sadnesses. Merry Christmas to everyone, lots of peace, love and family unity, not only on these dates, but all year round,” he wrote on said social network.

Giannina will give birth in the third quarter of 2024, approximately. Photo: Instagram/Giannina Luján

YOU CAN SEE: The day Silvia Cornejo argued with Gianina Luján in the dressing rooms of a channel

What did users say about Giannina Luján's pregnancy?

The specialist's followers in sports nutrition did not hesitate to offer their greetings and congratulations on the prompt arrival of the new member of their family. She also wished her a peaceful pregnancy and looked forward to any news regarding Giannina's pregnancy.

“It's a rainbow baby”, “Congratulations, queen, children are the best fruits one can have”, “Your father is happy from heaven”, “What beautiful news, all the happiness in the world”were some of the comments from Internet users.

#Giannina #Luján #announces #mother #time #years #Fit #baby