Rome – The world of culture mourns the passing of a giant of Italian thought, Gianni Vattimo, known as the philosopher of “weak thought”, born in Turin in 1936. Vattimo was the greatest analyst of Martin Heidegger’s thought, after studying with masters such as Karl Löwith and Hans Georg Gadamer. In addition to being professor emeritus at the University of Turin, he also taught abroad and received honorary degrees from prestigious international universities. In addition to his academic career, Vattimo has also undertaken a political career as an MEP, and has contributed to the dissemination of philosophy by hosting television programs for Rai and collaborating with La Stampa.

Gay and Christian: “Religion as a push to fight injustices”

The intellectual also played a pioneering role in promoting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, defining himself as “homosexual and Christian”. This “special vocation”, as he stated in an interview given on the occasion of Salerno Pride 2005, contributed to the development of weak thought, the philosophical current that made him famous. «I fight for the rights of minorities – he declared – but not like Pasolini, who was much more extreme; he felt like a Jesus crucified by his enemies. I don’t live it that way.” He further added: «The injustice for me, among other things, consists in having never been able to court my school friends. In this sense, Christianity pushed me to fight injustice.”

Weak thought processing

«Well, if I hadn’t been gay, I would never have undertaken this profound reflection on the non-normativity of natural essences, which constitutes the soul of weak thought. So, even if it’s not a particularly gay philosophy, I think there are important connections.” Weak thought, which embraces the idea of ​​abandoning dogmatic affirmations of absolute and universal truths in favor of a more modest and open vision of philosophy, originated precisely from Vattimo’s experience of marginalization as a homosexual and Christian, including his clash with the ecclesiastical hierarchy: «The Church – he said – has always been sexophobic because hitting people about sex was a way to keep them tied up». In his last years of university teaching, he developed a conception of “secularized” Christianity, an interpretation that does not necessarily require the blessing of ecclesiastical institutions.

Childhood marked by tragedy

Vattimo was born in the heart of Turin, as the second son of a policeman originally from Calabria. His childhood was marked by a tragedy: his father passed away when he was just a year and a half old. During the Second World War, their home was destroyed by bombing, forcing the family to move to Cetraro, Calabria, where they remained for about two years. It was only in September 1945 that they returned to Turin, bringing with them the scars and memories of the war.

Early interest in philosophy

From a young age, Gianni Vattimo showed an early interest in literature and philosophy. During his stay in Calabria, he published a poem in an anthology entitled Italian poets for love and goodness, at his own expense. Furthermore, he wrote a short novel set in Cetraro, which narrated the attempt of two young people to build a model airplane. However, despite his talent, the manuscript was not published due to the closure of the newspaper Gazzetta dei Piccoli.

Faith and militancy in Catholic Action

During his years at the Vincenzo Gioberti classical high school, Vattimo was an active member of the Student Youth of Catholic Action and contributed to the Quartodora magazine, demonstrating his critical spirit and profound social commitment ever since. On several occasions, he has identified himself as a “militant Christian”, citing the influence of Jacques Maritain, Emmanuel Mounier and Georges Bernanos on his religious faith. This influence progressively oriented his thinking, leading him to distance himself from historical rationalism, the Enlightenment and the philosophies of Hegel and Marx.

An extraordinary academic journey

After obtaining a degree in philosophy in Turin in 1959, Vattimo embarked on an extraordinary academic journey. He completed a specialization in Heidelberg, Germany, where he studied under the guidance of eminent masters such as Karl Löwith and Hans Georg Gadamer, later introducing their thought to Italy. In 1964 he was appointed associate professor and in 1969 he obtained the chair of full professor of aesthetics at the University of Turin. During the 1970s, he also served as dean of the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy at the same university. From 1982 to 2008, he continued to teach as a professor of theoretical philosophy at the same institution. Even after acquiring professor emeritus status, Vattimo continued to share his knowledge with students on various occasions.

The programs in Rai and the collaboration with La Stampa

His passion for philosophy also led him to work in Rai’s cultural programs in the 1950s. In 1986 he created and hosted the philosophical dissemination television program La clessidra on Raitre. The professor has collaborated with numerous Italian and foreign newspapers, including La Stampa, L’Unità, il manifesto, il Fatto Quotidiano, Clarín and El País, contributing with editorials and critical reflections on various current affairs, politics and culture topics.

Christian communism based on dialogue

Vattimo’s political-religious thought developed into what he defined as a “Christian communism” and a “hermeneutic communism”. These concepts reflect an anti-dogmatic approach, oriented towards dialogue and dialectics. He opposed the violence of forced industrialization, Stalinism and Lenin’s theses and terrorism, instead supporting a left based on respect for differences and peaceful coexistence.

Political commitment and the role of MEP

Gianni Vattimo was not only a philosopher, but also a politically engaged man. He played in various political formations, including the Radical Party, the Alliance for Turin, the Democrats of the Left and the Italian Communists. He was also a candidate on the lists of Fuori!, one of the first associations of the Italian homosexual liberation movement founded in 1971 in Turin by Angelo Pezzana. In 2005, he accepted the challenge of running for mayor of San Giovanni in Fiore, Calabria, to combat what he said was the “intellectual degeneration” that afflicted that community. On 30 March 2009, Vattimo announced his candidacy as a European parliamentarian for Antonio Di Pietro’s Italia dei Valori, and was elected representative in the North-West constituency.

The loves of his life

One of his great loves was Gianpiero Cavaglià, a brilliant Italian comparatist and associate professor of Hungarian language and literature in Turin. Speaking of this relationship, Vattimo wrote of “a very close private bond, which lasted almost twenty-five years and was interrupted only by his death”. In 2003, the philosopher experienced a personal tragedy when his partner of ten years, Sergio Mamino, an architectural historian, died on board the plane that was taking him to the Netherlands for euthanasia, due to a lung tumor. Vattimo was at his side during this tragic event. In 2010, he married Marine Tedeschi, a doctor and psychotherapist from Turin, although the marriage was actually a choice motivated by Vattimo’s desire to leave his assets to a person he considered worthy. However, in 2022 he had second thoughts and divorced.

The desire to unite civilly with his assistant and the judicial tussle

In the last years of his life, he wanted to join civilly with Simone Caminada, a 38-year-old Brazilian assistant who was sentenced last February to two years in prison for circumvention of an incompetent person.

According to what was established by the Turin court, the philosopher’s partner seems to have tried to obtain the inheritance, isolating the intellectual and taking control of his assets. Consequently, although the couple had started a civil union procedure in the municipality of Vimercate, in the province of Monza, the Turin Prosecutor’s Office decided to temporarily suspend the union, pending the pronouncement of the sentence.

Gianni Vattimo leaves us with the regret of not having been able to exercise a right, despite having dedicated his entire life to defending it for others. He was a beacon of wisdom, whose memory will inspire future generations of philosophers and will remain indelible in the pages of the history of Western thought.