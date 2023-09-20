The father of “weak thought” had taught philosophy in Turin for years and had also been a member of the European Parliament

The Turin philosopher Gianni Vattimoone of the greatest exponents of the postmodern current, passed away late today in Turin, his hometown, atage 87 years. The news of his death, which occurred at the Rivoli hospital where the philosopher was hospitalized in critical conditions, was communicated by Simone Caminadahis assistant and life partner in recent years.

Gianni Vattimo, his early years and his studies — Vattimo, born in Turin on 4 January 1936 as Gianteresio Vattimo, had been interested in literature since he was a child. In the years in which he attended the Vincenzo Gioberti classical high school in Turin, Vattimo actively participated in the actions of the Catholic Action Student Youth, arriving a few years later to define himself as a "militant Catholic". Among his readings, those that influenced his thinking, during his university years there were the writings of Jacques Maritain, Emmanuel Mounier and the stories of Georges Bernanos.

Vattimo, a professor and philosopher — In 1959 he graduated in philosophy at the University of Turin, but for specialization he decided to fly to Germany to attend the University of Heidelberg together with Karl Löwith And Hans Georg Gadamer. Returning to Italy, Gianni Vattimo became full professor of aesthetics at the University of Turin in 1969 and, later, dean of the entire faculty of Letters and Philosophy. In the following years he continued to teach theoretical philosophy at the same universitya role he held until 2018, without ever stopping publishing essays and writings and holding seminars in universities around the world.

Weak Thought — During his long career as a philosopher, Vattimo promoted the concept of weak thinkingits own interpretation of contemporary hermeneutic ontology in which postmodernity was seen as a “liberation” from totalizing metaphysics.

Writings and politics — To his philosophical activity, carried out over the years with works such as The end of modernity (1985), Ethics of interpretation (1989), Vocation and responsibility of the philosopher (2000) e Here's how. How to re-become what you were (2007), Vattimo also worked as a politician, first with the Radical Party, then with the Democrats of the Left and with the Party of Italian Communists. From 1999 to 2004 Gianni Vattimo represented the constituency of north-western Italy in the European Parliament, fighting against animal testing and the mistreatment of animals on farms. In 2015 he announced his membership of the Communist Party, remaining a member until his death.