Gianni Vattimo has died: he was the philosopher of weak and postmodern thought

Gianni Vattimo died last night. He was 87 years old. The Turin philosopher has spent the last few days hospitalized in the nephrology department of the Rivoli hospital, after his health conditions had worsened. The news was given by Simone Caminada, 38 years old, his assistant and partner for 14 years.

One of the best-known European philosophers, Vattimo was the greatest exponent of “weak thought”, from the title of a famous collection of essays from 1983. Convinced

Born on 4 January 1936, Vattimo was the son of a Calabrian carabiniere stationed in Turin, who had died of pneumonia when he was just sixteen months old. At 18 he became a diocesan delegate of Catholic Action students, before being expelled for his critical positions towards ecclesiastical authority. After graduating in 1959 with a thesis on Aristotle in 1964, at just twenty-eight years of age he began teaching as a professor of Aesthetics until becoming dean of the Faculty of Philosophy in Turin in the 1970s.

He was a precursor of LGBTQ issues, defining himself as “homosexual and Christian”. His relationship with Simone Caminada ended up at the center of a court case, which led to his partner and assistant being sentenced to two years in prison for circumvention of an incompetent person.

He has always tried to make his theories accessible even to the less cultured public, with very simple and clear writing. He declared himself a communist but “not in the old Marxist sense”: The future, he believed, “will be socialist or it won’t be”.

He was a European parliamentarian for two legislatures, first with the left-wing Democrats in 1999 and then with Antonio Di Pietro’s Italia dei Valori in 2009.