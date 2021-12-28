Gianni Sperti organizes his holidays. For Christmas, even the VIPs are preparing to spend these holidays in the best possible way. These days represent an unmissable opportunity to dedicate some time to rediscover the affections of loved ones and embrace the family. A moment of joy and festivity, which has also been made particularly difficult in recent times, given the pandemic and the health emergency we are facing.

Source instagram

Fortunately, this year Christmas was almost normal. The spotlight is currently on the commentator of the channel 5 program, UeD: Gianni Sperti. The former dancer often shares on social his trips and, even during the holidays, he has not left his fans without news of his adventures and his own projects.

Followers are curious to know where and in the company of who, the protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s dating show, will spend his winter holidays. The person directly interested in taking care of it reveal some succulent details in addition to his attentive followers.

Gianni Sperti declares, via an Instagram story, where he went for spend this festive period. The columnist makes a video in which he joyfully reveals to everyone: “Hello everyone! How will you spend these holidays? I am in Puglia, with my family ”. Gianni also chose to live these moments surrounded by the warmth and affection of his closest loved ones.

The dancer chooses to return to his homeland to be able to enjoy the presence of all those people who allow him to rediscover the magic of Christmas. After all, many go back to their parents ‘or grandparents’ homes as a first choice, to all get together at the same table. Gianni is very attached to his affections and, for this very reason, he has followed the tradition, opting for a return to the origins. Gianni Sperti shares with his followers the news about where he is spending these Christmas holidays. The columnist goes back to his origins