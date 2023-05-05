Following the numerous clashes with Aurora Tropea a Men and women, Gianni Sperti ended up in the crosshairs of threats by a user on social media. He spread the news himself through his Instagram profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days, Gianni Sperti has received numerous threats on his social account. In detail, the famous columnist of Men and women has received various i intimidating messages where, for example, it said:

Piece of m * forget it Aurora do you understand? I’ve been clear? You will regret it. Stop insulting Aurora.

In light of this, the former dancer let himself go to a tough guy outburst and he showed his fans it screenshots of one of the many messages on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

I decided to publish one of the many threats I receive. A fan can’t go that far. Few words to the wise. PS: I’m not afraid of anything or anyone.

Gianni Sperti: the clashes with Aurora Tropea

The program continues to grow in the program conducted by Maria De Filippi voltage between Gianni Sperti and Aurora Tropea. Recently, the two have become the protagonists of numerous fights. The columnist has decided to bring the sad story in which he was involved in an episode of the format:

The three thousand fake profiles that insult are back. Is it a coincidence? You left and there are no more. Aurora is back and I stay all day blocking the fake profiles that insult me ​​by defending Aurora and Paola.

There replies of Aurora Tropea was not long in coming. In fact, she is herself defence stating: