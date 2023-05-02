“He wants us to believe that I’m homosexual”, guest columnist Gianni Sperti on “Verissimo” responds to the words of his ex-wife Paola Barale who from the same living room had implicitly accused him of falsehood during their seven-year marriage. “I have overcome the failure of my marriage, I don’t understand the need to talk about her ex before the ex, I still perceive resentment in her”, says Sperti and adds: “Seven years of not understanding me does not do her credit. It annoys me that even today there is this desire to know my sexual tendency “.

In the living room of Canale 5 Gianni Sperti does not declare any coming out: “Whether I am or not who knows I will never say it because saying it would mean putting on a label”, says the former dancer, for years a columnist with Tina Cipollari in Maria De Filippi’s “Men and Women” program: “I think we are all human beings and we must only be classified as good or bad, the rest does not matter,” says Sperti.