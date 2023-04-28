Nerves strained in Men and Women because of a lady. Here’s what she would have done.

Gianni Sperti is the historical columnist of Men and women with Tina Cipollati. Gianni is someone who certainly doesn’t send them word if he notices something wrong. So in the episode aired last April 27 he lost his temper with a lady even going so far as to promise to report her.

We are talking about the lady Aurora Tropea. Gianni said that there are fake profiles that constantly insult him on social media. The columnist fears that the hand of may be behind it Aurora.

“Fake insulting profiles are back, you left and they were gone. Every day to block them, they defend you and Paola” – accused Gianni. But she exclaimed: “You are incomparable when you say these things, I work from morning to night and do you think I start insulting you?”.

At that point, Gianni completely lost his patience and blurted out: “I wish you’d start using words better, if you say I’ve been a bully, I’ll report it to you. This is one thing you can’t say, we are in a schedule and I may think you are fake or not but I am not a bully and stop using these words. I’m not kidding anymore. You are bad, you have tried to discredit my person in the eyes of Maria and the program” – her words.

It’s still: “You were the straw that broke the camel’s back and you should apologize. You invented a lot of lies and now you’re happy with what you’ve done and with the image of me*** you’ve done with Lucrezia. You must be ashamed”.

However, the lady did not change her mind and remained convinced of her ideas. We will see if a new act of the clash will be broadcast in the coming days.