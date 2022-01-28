Gianni Sperti: have you ever seen his sister? Here are some curiosities about her

The program of Maria De Filippi, UeD, is one of the most loved and followed on the Mediaset panorama. The love affairs and the clashes between the protagonists of the classic and over throne ensure record audience ratings. But what would the dating show be without its historians opinion makers? The iconic faces are undoubtedly Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti.

Source UeD study

The two colleagues are also great friends, but that doesn’t stop them from arguing, even animatedly, when they disagree. Now, however, the attention is all for Sperti, the former dancer, which is back in the spotlight today because of his sister.

As we all know, Gianni is very active on social media. He never misses an opportunity to share opinions and comments with his followers. But not only that, sometimes social networks are also a valid means to respond to the rhymes to the accusations and often Sperti has given proof of this.

Fortunately, however, social media can also convey positive messages or, as in this case, they can bring very special wishes. And that’s exactly what happened recently: it was the Cinzia Sperti’s birthday, sister of the well-known ex dancer.

On this occasion, the man used social media to send his sister a splendid message of good wishes. The thing, however, that struck the columnist’s fans is there extraordinary beauty by Cinzia. The girl has gods beautiful eyes of ice, straight copper-colored hair and round, full lips.

In short, a very different physiognomy from his brother, who has both eyes and very dark hair. Cinzia and Gianni have two other brothers: Enzo and Luciano.

The latter have given Sperti as many as 5 grandchildren, whom he loves very much. Like her brother, Cinzia also loves dance and the two have cultivated this passion together since childhood.