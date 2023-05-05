Alitalia and the affairs of Gianni Prandi

Gianni Prandi, Maurizio Landini’s childhood friend, signed a 15 million contract with Alitalia: 4.2 million were paid by the airline, before withdrawing after an internal audit. La Verità writes that it wonders if by chance there is a common thread linking the departure of about 4,000 former Alitalia workers in the silent consent of the trade unions, the hiring of Italy and a communication contract for 15 million with True Italian experience the Truth is asked. According to the newspaper, there could in fact be a link between the left-wing circles to which Prandi is linked, being a childhood friend of Landini, as well as a communication consultant for the union after Gibelli’s departure.

