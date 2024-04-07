After the car accident he was involved in yesterday Gianni Petruccithe Italian Basketball Federation announces that “the President spent a peaceful night and that no complications occurred in the last hours. Petrucci himself, whose course appears regular, remains under constant observation and monitoring at the San Camillo Hospital in Rome “.

“Stable and not serious conditions also for President Petrucci's wife, Raffaela Visonà, involved in the accident and hospitalized at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. She too is not in any danger to her life. Further updates will follow in the event of significant changes in the clinical picture”, announced Federbasket.

Yesterday the accident occurred for the president of Federbasket, who ended up with his car in an embankment while he was headed to Valmontone with his wife. The 78-year-old number one of the FIP was transported by air ambulance to San Camillo and suffered some fractures.