Gianni Morandi turns 79 today. A birthday dedicated to physical activity, as the singer himself revealed to Fiorello. Contacted by video call by the showman, during the episode of 'VivaRai2!' today, Morandi responded with his usual smile to the classic chorus of “Happy birthday” from the entire cast of the program.

“Now December 11th is like April 25th, May 1st, June 2nd… it's a national date!”, the message from Fiorello who, also seeing Morandi's slightly tired face, asks him if he just woke up. The 'celebrated' thanks and admits: “I usually wake up a little later, then last night we celebrated with some friends, we ate and drank.” So to Fiorello's question about how he plans to spend this day, he replies: “Now I'm going to do a 2-3 km run, so as not to lose the rhythm…“.

“How much do you do per kilometer? Are you about five and a half minutes?” the comedian asked again. “I'd even say six” replied the singer smiling.