After the disaster in Sanremo, Gianni Morandi and Blanco are immortalized together

Over the past few hours, Gianni Morandi would meet with Blanco for the first time since the disaster at the Sanremo Music Festival 2023. This was demonstrated by a photo spread on social networks in which the two Italian singers appear together. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone remembers the sensational gesture Of Blanco to the Sanremo Music Festival 2023. The singer from Brescia was performing on the stage of the Ariston theater when suddenly he destroyed the scenography kicking the roses.

Needless to say, the episode in question had raised many controversy online against the person concerned. A few months after the incident, Gianni Morandi and Blanco met again for the first time on the occasion of theevent Italy Loves Romagna. It’s about the concert of Campovolo organized for Emilia.

The two were spotted next to each other with a nice smile printed on the face. A demonstrated was aimage published by Gianni Morandi himself on his Instagram profile. Well, it seems that there hasn’t been no fight between the two singers, contrary to what was rumored on the web.

Gianni Morandi at the Italia Loves Romagna concert: Laura Pausini’s speech

The Italia Loves Romagna event had a great one success. During the concert conducted by Amadeus Laura Pausini delivered a particularly emotional opening speech. These were hers words which made all Italian viewers cry: