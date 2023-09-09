Surprise announcement by Gianni Morandi. The great singer explained with a video that he wanted to take a break from social media: “Hi, I would like to take a break from social media for a while. So you won’t see me on Instagram, on Facebook, on TikTok. Who knows, maybe it will be good for us!”, said the eternal boy from Monghidoro.

Fans were immediately alarmed: what’s behind it? “Take all the breaks you want – writes one of her followers – the important thing is that everything goes well and that you don’t hide anything”. “What should I hide?”, replied the singer. According to some users, Morandi’s social pause could be linked to his possible participation in the next edition of Beijing Express.