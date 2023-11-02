The singer has returned to occupy the center of gossip due to a shot that caused his fans to worry quite a bit

Last September 7th Gianni Morandi had announced that he wanted to take a break from social media. These days the singer seems to be back active on his Instagram page and a shot shared recently has caused his fans to worry quite a bit. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In the last few hours the name of Gianni Morandi has once again occupied the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? A shot shared by singer on his Instagram page caused his fans to worry a lot and, for this reason, the artist was forced to intervene to clarify and explain the situation in detail.

Two days ago, Gianni Morandi shared on his Instagram page that he is causing a lot of chatter. In detail, the shot portrays the singer with the right hand bandaged. Needless to say, the image in question caused a lot of concern in all his followers who wondered what had happened. Among the many comments left under the shot shared by Gianni Morandi, we can read:

Hi Gianni, how are you, what happened to your hand, why is it still bandaged?

Or:

Why is the hand bandaged again?

It’s still:

Your hand is still bandaged Gianni I’m sorry.

He himself provided clarification on the situation singer who intervened to explain in detail what happened, thus reassuring all his followers. These were the artist’s words about it:

We have solved some small problems. Best regards.

So no fear, from the words left under the comment of a user Gianni Morandi suggests that there were problems, which have now been resolved. All his fans can breathe a sigh of relief.