The artist revealed his intention to take a break from social media: his words

Gianni Morandi he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters in our country. These days the singer is making a lot of headlines for an announcement that has left all his fans stunned. Gianni has in fact revealed his intention to take a break from social media. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Bad news for all Gianni Morandi fans. As already mentioned, a few days ago the singer became the protagonist of a announcement which left everyone speechless. The artist appeared in a video in which he explained that he wanted to take a break from social media. These were his words about it:

Hi, I’d like to take a break from social media for a while. So you won’t see me on Instagram, on Facebook, on TikTok. Who knows, maybe it will do us some good!

Needless to say, the singer’s words left everyone stunned. Despite this, there were many who have supported Gianni Morandi in this choice.

Among the many comments written, there was one that certainly did not go unnoticed:

Take as many breaks as you want, the important thing is that everything goes well and that you don’t hide anything.

At these words the artist he then replied:

What should I hide?

Another user instead addressed these words to Gianni Morandi:

Well done, finally an intelligent and humane person, finally someone with his head in order, good wife too.

Gianni Morandi then responded to the user’s words in this way:

Thanks, but don’t overdo it…

At the moment we don’t know the reasons which pushed Gianni Morandi to make the decision to abandon social media for a while. A series of hypotheses have been made in this regard but the singer preferred to remain silent and not comment on the rumors about him.