Rome – The popular died at the age of 84 journalist and television presenter Gianni Minà. The news was given through his social pages. In particular, on the facebook profile it was indicated that the journalist and television presenter died after a short heart disease.

Born in Turin on May 17, 1938began his career collaborating with Italian and foreign newspapers and weeklies, made hundreds of reports for Rai, conceived and presented television programs, shot documentary films on Che Guevara, Muhammad Ali, Fidel Castro, Rigoberta Menchú, Silvia Baraldini, Subcommander Marcos, Diego Armando Maradona.

Gianni Minà with the Dalai Lama (handle)

Best known for his interviews with the great personalities of current events, of politics, music, entertainment and sport, the most famous of which is that of 1987 of sixteen hours in Fidel Castro from which a book was made, is one of the best known Italian journalists abroad, thanks to his documentaries often made in collaboration with international networks.



Gianni Minà with Diego Armando Maradona (handle)

He started his career in 1959 as a sports journalist for Tuttosport, of which he was director from 1996 to 1998. Subsequently he joined Rai as a collaborator in sports services, covering five Olympics, three World Cups and the most important boxing matches for the public network. After making his debut for the sports magazine Sprint, he made reportages and documentaries for columns such as Tv7, Dribbling, Odeon. Everything makes show, Gulliver and was one of the founders of the program The other Sunday. For Tg2, for which he has worked since 1976, he has produced not only sports reports but also reports from Latin America.

In 1981 President Pertini presented him with the Saint Vincent Prize as best TV reporter. Subsequently he collaborated on Mixer, made his debut as author and host of Blitz and hosted the Sunday sports and the talk show Storie.



Pietro Mennea with Gianni Mina’ (D) after crossing the 200m finish line in 1979 (handle)

He was currently managing the literary magazine Latinoamerica and all the southern hemispheres. Collaborator for years of newspapers such as Repubblica, l’Unità, Corriere della Sera and Manifesto, had numerous publications to his credit, including: Fidel’s Tale (1988), A Disappeared Continent (1995), Stories (1997), A Better World Is Possible. From Porto Alegre ideas for a livable future (2002), Politically incorrect (2007), My Ali (2014), The world goes like this. Conversations on journalism, power and freedom (2017, with G. De Marzo), History of a Latin boxer (2020) and I will never be an ordinary man (2021).