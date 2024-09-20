Forza Italia remains in the Centre-right but increasingly autonomous and distant especially from the League

At the moment they are “parked” by Maurizio Lupi in We Moderates Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini who have just left Action arousing the ire of Charles Calenda (“Ungrateful”). On the other hand, their immediate return to Forza Italia would not be possible and would not be accepted by a segment of the party. Therefore, a sort of “purgatory” is needed to then return to the fold in the future, when almost certainly there will be a merger between Lupi’s movement and Forza Italia.

Behind this operation of emptying the center – also Matthew Renziafter losing Luigi Marattin they say in Parliament that he is suffering a haemorrhage of members due to his choice to get closer to Elly Schlein’s wide field – there is Gianni Lettathe former undersecretary to the presidency of the Council of Silvio Berlusconi and the shadow leader, but very powerful, of that part of the Azzurri that is more moderate, pro-European and liberal. And in essence the furthest from Fratelli d’Italia and above all from the League.

Letta moves in full harmony with the Cavaliere’s family, namely Marina and Piersilvioand as can be easily seen on the Mediaset networks there has been a strong liberal turn. In particular on the issue of civil rights, a new battle for Forza Italia and not only in reference to the Ius Scholae that has ignited the summer political debate in the majority.

The aim of Letta and Berlusconi’s sons is to empty the centre of Calenda and Renzi to make Forza Italia ever stronger, certainly allied with FdI and Lega, but also ever more autonomous both on the European and international front and on the internal one. In fact, there will be no endorsement by Antonio Tajani for Donald Trump in view of the US presidential elections, as Matteo Salvini is loudly doing. The turning point of this operation, however, is not so much in Rome as in Brussels.

And the final goal is to reach a full convergence between the European People’s Party Manfred Weber and the Reformist Conservatives of ECR ​​led by Giorgia Meloni. But the Prime Minister – the Forza Italia members reason – has within her too many right-right personalities close to her, such as the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, the minister Daniela Santanché and all that large part of Fratelli d’Italia that comes from the past of the MSI.

And so playing a key and central role will be Raffaele Fitto. The new vice-president of the European Commission, who used to be a Christian Democrat and certainly not a member of the MSI and then a member of Forza Italia, if he does well as European Commissioner – and all the conditions are there given the excellent work on the PNRR – will be the true link between the EPP and the ECR, definitively clearing customs in Europe too. Brothers of Italy (which is difficult for Meloni to do, not for her, but for many of her loyal supporters in the party).

And at that point Fitto could potentially become either the leader of the Centre-right or, probably, a candidate for the role of President of the Republic after Sergio Mattarella where the Centre-Right still has a majority in Parliament when the time comes to elect the new Head of State.

