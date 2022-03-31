The Swiss Gianni Infantino announced this Thursday that he will stand for re-election as FIFA president in the congress of the year 2023.

“The next congress, in 2023, will have an electoral character. I inform you that I will stand for re-election”said Infantino when closing the 76th Congress of the organization, which took place in Doha on the eve of the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup groups.

It may interest you: (Luis Fernando Suárez, ready for playoffs, talks about Costa Rica and Colombia)

Do you think you meet the conditions to continue?

The Swiss leader has chaired FIFA since February 2016. The entity’s Council, the association’s executive body, He had approved the election calendar on Wednesday, in the absence of specifying the date, which Infantino placed “sometime at the beginning of the year.”

The calendar sets this Thursday as the beginning of the electoral period and establishes four months before the congress as the limit for the presentation of candidates for president.

One month before the electoral congress, the final list of proposed and admitted candidates will be known.

Gianni Infantino (Brig, Switzerland, 1970) was elected FIFA president in 2016 in a vote with four candidates.



The Frenchman Jérôme Champagne and the Jordanian Ali bin al Hussein had no options, but Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, from Bahrain, he planted a stiff opposition to the favourite.

Finally Infantino won by 115 votes to 88. His first term lasted three years. In 2019 he was re-elected as sole candidate. He previously had been UEFA general secretary since 2009.

It may interest you: (World Cup Qatar 2022: this is how the drums for the draw were)

EFE