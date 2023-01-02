The president of the Fifa, Gianni Infantino, He assured on Monday that he will ask all member countries to name at least one stadium with the name of Pele in tribute to the idol, who died last week at the age of 82.

“We are going to honor the ‘king’ as he deserves. We will ask all the federations in the entire world, the 211 countries, to name a stadium in each country with the name of Pelé, because young people have to know and remember who he was” , said

Infantino, who arrived in the city of Santos, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo (southeast), to participate in the idol’s farewell.

Pelé’s wake, the only three-time world champion, began Monday morning at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Saintswhere the former star played almost his entire professional career.

“Pele is eternal, he is a world soccer icon. He did many things for the first time that 99 percent of soccer can only dream of doing, and the remaining one percent did after him,” Infantino added.

In addition to the president of Fifa, they came to vila belmiro to fire those who some consider the best player in history, the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues; and from Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez.

The farewell at the stadium, open to the public, will be followed by a funeral procession for Santos on Tuesday, so that the former player's body will finally be buried in a ceremony reserved for the family.