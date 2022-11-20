The strange speech of Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino already from his surname it is clear that he must be a strange person. Born in Swiss from Italian parents he has dual nationality. As a soccer player in Switzerland she was one big wimp but then he graduated in Law and became in 2016 the ninth President of the Fifa, i.e. the highest level of world football. Since then he has made many strange things, but the greatest can be found in the speech given the day before yesterday for the inauguration of the World Cup in Doha, capital of the Qatar.

As is well known, the organizing country of these world championships 2022 has been much criticized by the entire international community for the continuous violations of human rightsie for the massacre of workers that took place precisely for the construction of the stadiums. And then Infantino, excited by flip world championship and the possibility of removing the spotlight from for a few minutes Zelenskygot excited like a Maremma quail and said: “Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabledI feel like a migrant worker”. He also said he struggled to understand the many criticisms that have come in recent weeks from Western countries, arguing that their “one-way moral lesson” is “simple hypocrisy“.

Then he wanted to pay homage to the so-called cancel culture with a pearl of radical – superfine chicism: “Before giving lessons Europeans should apologize for the next 3,000 years” for what they have done around the world in the last 3,000 years”. And then again: “The West should create legal channels in which these workers can go to Europe to work, as Qatar has done, and give them a bit of a future, a bit of hope”. And so the Swiss Lothar would like to give us other migrants, as if the ones we have weren’t enough but who cares, he’s in Swiss.

And then the bar bully ending with an invitation to confront, i.e. metaphorically to “fight” with him, who is a bald Lothar and beats like a blacksmith: “If you want to criticize someone, come to me,” he said, standing up and spreading his arms threateningly: “Don’t criticize Qatar, don’t criticize the players, don’t criticize anyone. Criticize FIFA, criticize me, if you want. Because I’m responsible for everything”. The strange speech, very provocative towards the West that raised him and well-fed, it has not gone unnoticed as the defense to the bitter end of the Qatar and the invitation not to criticize him.

At one point it seemed Martin Luther King when he started rhetoric about him immigrated to Switzerland with red hair and therefore discriminated against, which – by the way – would not seem exactly with his career and his earnings. But the sport of these radical-chics is that of rhetoric and spitting on the “Western plate” where they ate lavishly. Among other things, it escapes Infantino that the “gays” – he says he felt like one of them – in Qatar do not have great prospects other than forced impaling or similar.

Infantino is primarily responsible, as he himself said, for the wicked choice to have the World Cup held in this medieval state where human rights are still a mirage and if a woman is caught driving a car she is whipped in public and if if you drink a beer or eat a salami sandwich, you risk hard prison. But what “values” do you defend dear Mr. Infantino? He is not ashamed to support this vision of the world, the one who according to you was discriminated against for the color of your hair? You don’t see what kind of contradiction it thrives in.

His is a dangerous sport: climbing on the soapy mirrors of the desert is not a healthy activity and in the end you fall and the sun beats down on world public opinion. Maybe it’s time that Gianni Infantino, former “red hair” (since he is bald), step aside and after this failure in Qatar resign from the top of Fifa. We are certain that the good Emir will know reward her nice words spent in his defense.

Subscribe to the newsletter

