Gianni Infantino strikes again: the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will be the host of the 2034 World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared yesterday that the deadline for submitting bids has expired (Riyadh was the only competitor) and there are no new proposals. So we will have an encore of Qatar 2022, with the World Cup played in winter to honor camels and Arab petrodollars.

Infantino had already been widely criticized for choosing 2022 but he had shrugged his shoulders and, armed with a frankly suggestive surname, had galloped off into the sunny lands to stock up on money. Lands rich in sunshine, yes, but sensationally poor in human rights, where women are whipped if they have a coffee in male company.

But you know, Pecunia non oletas the ancients said.

And so Infantino rushed to his beloved Instagram and quickly wrote: “The greatest show on earth will be organized in 2026 in North America by Canada, Mexico and the USA. The next two editions will be held in 2030 in Africa (Morocco), Europe (Portugal and Spain) and South America, with three celebratory races ( Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay) and in 2034 in Asia, with Saudi Arabia”. Pure self-glorification. Perverse and polymorphic egolatry. Gianni Infantino already from his surname it is clear that he must be a strange person. Born in Switzerland to Italian parents, he holds dual nationality. As a football player in the land of chocolate he was a great blowjob but then he graduated in Law and in 2016 became the ninth President of FIFA, that is, the highest level of football in the world and since that day we have never taken him away from Cabasisi.

We were talking about his love for rich sheikhs. Qatar – organizer of the 2022 World Cup – has been highly criticized by the entire international community for its continuous violations of human rights and for the massacre of workers which occurred during the construction of the stadiums which aroused great resonance in public opinion. At the inauguration he launched into an exaggerated speech worthy of a theater actor: “Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel like a migrant worker.” He also said he finds it difficult to understand the many criticisms that have come from Western countries in recent weeks, claiming that their “one-sided moral lesson” is “simple hypocrisy”.

Not satisfied with such boldness he then continued: “Before giving moral lessons, Europeans should apologize for the next 3 thousand years” for what they have done around the world in the last 3 thousand years. The West should create legal channels in which these workers can go to Europe to work, like Qatar did, and give them a bit of a future, a bit of hope”. And so the Swiss Lothar would like to foist more migrants on us, as if the ones we have weren’t enough but who cares, he’s in Switzerland .

But precisely the thing that attracted global media attention was this rambling speech by a mix between the suburban preacher and the snake oil salesman in which he exalted the “last of the world” and then the choice of Qatar which is certainly not seen as a model of civil rights.

Now the clever Infantino tries again and brings home the coup of a new world championship camellistan. Who knows if he has the courage to give us a new rant about the “guilt of the West”?

