FIFA president Gianni Infantino first commented on the kissing scandal while celebrating Spain’s footballers after winning the World Cup final more than ten days ago. It should never have happened, the Swiss writes on Instagram about the kiss that Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales gave on Jennifer Hermoso’s mouth.

,,Unfortunately, the well-deserved celebration of these wonderful champions was marred by what happened after the final whistle. And what kept happening in the days that followed. This should never have happened. But it happened and FIFA’s disciplinary bodies immediately took their responsibility,” said Infantino. “The disciplinary proceedings will take their legitimate course.”

Sarah Wiegman

Sarina Weigman also spoke out yesterday. The Dutch national coach of the English women was named UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year and she dedicated this award to the Spanish football players. Wiegman admired the courage of the Spanish football players, she said in her speech after receiving the prize. See also Lula promises to demarcate all indigenous lands by the end of his term

Read also

• Video surfaced of Jennifer Hermoso laughing with teammates over chairman’s controversial kiss

• Mother of Spanish president Luis Rubiales hospitalized after hunger strike

“We all know about the case with the Spanish football players and it really hurts me, as a coach, a mother of two daughters, a woman and a human being. It indicates that we still have a long way to go in women’s football and society. I dedicate this award to the Spanish national team. This team deserves to be honored and I would like to give them a round of applause.”

Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days. He has been asked to leave, but so far he refuses.

Watch all our videos about the Orange Lionesses here