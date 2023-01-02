Santos, Brazil.- The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantinoarrived this Monday at the wake of Pelewho died last Thursday at the age of 82, and stressed that the three-time world champion was a “unique” player.

Infantino arrived at the Vila Belmiro stadium in the Brazilian city of Saints Some 40 minutes before the start of the funeral by Pelé accompanied by the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, and the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Edinaldo Rodrigues.

“Pele is eternal. Pelé is a world soccer icon. Pele did a lot of things first in football that 99% can only dream of doing and the other 1% did after Pele. That is why we are here with enormous sadness, but also with joy, the joy of Pelé. Pele’s smile,” Infantino told reporters.

Gianni Infantino standing guard at Pelé’s wake/EFE

The person in charge of the FIFA He stressed that “it is very important to keep the memory of Pelé” so that future generations “in a hundred years can remember this incredible person.”

“Pele I think he has had the quality and the luck to do something that very few people in the world can do. Touch people’s hearts. There are no words. He has given us all a great emotion and we have to remember him for it”, expressed Infantino.

Dominguez stated that the conmebol He has already honored Pelé by decreeing that a minute of silence be observed in the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores matches, although he appreciated that all the tributes are few. “Anything that Conmebol does to pay tribute is going to be little for what the king gave to South American and world soccer,” Domínguez said.

The burning chapel, installed in the center of the lawn of the vila belmiro stadiumwhere Pelé played at home with Santos, opened its doors at 10:00 and will remain open for 24 hours to receive fans and authorities.

On Tuesday, there will be a funeral procession that will pass through the Channel 6 area, where the mother of PeleCeleste Arantes, who is 100 years old, before heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial Cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony, reserved for family members.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pelé” died last Thursday in a hospital in Sao Paulo where he spent a month admitted due to complications from colon cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2021.