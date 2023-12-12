Gianni Ferrari (Milan, 89 years old) goes up and down the stairs of his house in the Madrid neighborhood of Mirasierra with the agility of a gymnast. “When he was a kid and lived in Tripoli, he won gold medals in athletics,” recalls the photographer. In the end, he didn't get into speed racing, but he spent more than half a century chasing kings, princes, duchesses, actresses and singers in search of the perfect snapshot. In 1962 he created his own agency, Contifoto, which provided exclusives to the thriving gossip magazines of the time. Among his employees were some very young Paco Umbral and César Lucas. Today, he treasures more than 50,000 photographs in the basement of his chalet, where he keeps his studio and archive. The walls are lined with portraits of some of the women he immortalized: Rocío Jurado, Jacqueline Kennedy, Carmen Sevilla, Catherine Deneuve, Rocío Dúrcal, Brigitte Bardot, Lola Flores, Geraldine Chaplin, Audrey Hepburn, Marisol, Claudia Cardinale, Sara Montiel… “Women inspire me,” she says. He only has a photo of one man: Juan Carlos I. From 1978 to 1997, Ferrari accompanied the King Emeritus on 78 official trips.

Ask. How does a Milanese get to Madrid?

Answer. My parents were teachers. The Italian State sent them abroad. They were stationed in Athens, Istanbul, Tangier, Tripoli, Barcelona and, finally, Madrid. Here I started writing for Italian sports media. They gave me the responsibility of Il Giorno, a Milan newspaper. One day, when I was 27 years old, they commissioned me to report on the Madrid night. They didn't like the photos the photographer took and I took others. My bosses loved them. That's how my career began.

More information

Q. He doesn't like being called paparazzo…

R. No. The only time I tried to be paparazzo It was when Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer lived in Madrid, in 1966. I went to their house, in the La Florida neighborhood, and I climbed a tree to try to photograph them in the pool. I didn't find anyone. As I was leaving, someone grabbed me from behind, punched me in the face and took my camera. It was Ferrer. That day I said: “Never again.”

Q. In '62 he created his own agency and hired Paco Umbral.

R. Yes, but then Paco was not yet known. In the morning he worked on a magazine called Hispanic World and in the afternoon with me. Every day I did a different report. She would go to Café Gijón and always return with a story. When he left the agency, I hired Raúl del Pozo. César Lucas also worked with me. He paid him 500 pesetas per report.

Carmen Sevilla, portrayed by Gianni Ferrari in 1966. Gianni Ferrari (Cover/Getty Images)

Q. What was the best paying job?

R. One of the most expensive was that of Isabel Perón. I always spent summers in Menorca. One day, in the summer of 1991, I went down to the beach, the beach bar manager came and said to me: “Don't you see who's there? Perón's widow. I approached her, introduced myself and asked if I could photograph her. She happily accepted. I sold that report very expensively all over the world. Hello! He paid me millions of pesetas for the exclusive in Spain.

Q. Do you remember any others?

R. Di Stéfano with his family, in '61. Imagine now getting Messi with his wife and children. Marisol's first posed in a swimsuit, in '62. Raphael in '63, when he had just arrived in Madrid. The photos of Audrey Hepburn in Mantequerías Leonesas in '66, which I sold all over the world. The posing of Juan Carlos and Sofía in '69, when they were still princes…

Q. Are you still wanting to photograph someone?

R. Nobody ever said no to me.

Q. What was the photo report that was most difficult for you to achieve?

R. My first posed of King Juan Carlos, when he was prince. No one knew me yet and it was difficult for the Zarzuela palace to say yes. The King became fond of me. Then they called me and said: “Do you mind coming to do a report?”

Kings Juan Carlos and Sofía, with their children Elena, Cristina and Felipe, photographed by Ferrari in Mallorca in 1976. @ Gianni Ferrari/ Cover/Getty Images (Cover/Getty Images)

Q. What was the King like then?

R. Very nice, pleasant, simple. When I met him he was a kid, he was nobody. He made a lot of jokes and laughed like a madman. He was a mental jerk. He always told me: “Don't call me your majesty.” It seems that he has changed a lot.

Q. And Queen Sofia?

R. At first she was very cold, very German. But little by little she got used to the press and she began to be more friendly.

Q. How did they behave with each other?

R. In front of us they were always very polite. They held hands; he hugged her.

Q. Did you see them in love?

R. No, not as much as lovers. After 10, 15 or 20 years of marriage, love does not remain the same.

Q. He has known Felipe VI since he was a child. How was he?

R. Friendly and a little shy. But the nicest one was Cristina. She loved me very much. One day I went to do a report on the children at the palace for Christmas. When I was leaving, Cristina came and she told me: “When are you coming back?”

Felipe de Borbón covers his face in June 1976 in front of the camera of Gianni Ferrari, founder of the Contifoto agency. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images Agency)

Q. Are you still in contact with the King Emeritus?

R. No. I did one last report with him during his first official visit to Greece, in 1998, and I never saw him again.

Q. What is your opinion of him living in Abu Dhabi?

R. I don't understand it anymore. She was such a nice person, so nice. I don't know why he has transformed into someone so, so, I don't know… I wouldn't even like to see him anymore. He has changed a lot.

Q. There is a photo of Juan Carlos I and Franco playing golf, shortly before the dictator died. How did they get along with each other?

R. They had a very pleasant relationship. Franco treated him very well and Juan Carlos treated him. They talked a lot.

Don Juan Carlos and the dictator Francisco Franco portrayed by Gianni Ferrari playing golf in A Coruña, in 1974. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

Q. The characters on the coated paper have changed a lot, haven't they?

R. In 2000 or 2001 I began to become disenchanted because the characters no longer paid any attention to you. Before, people would pose and thank you. Since 2000, everyone was asking you for money. Now famous people are only interested in money.

Q. His photos continue to be published all over the world. How do you feel when you see that his work is still valid?

R. It's not because they are mine, but because the characters I photographed are important.

Q. But they are your photos, you were there…

R. I was lucky to be at the right time and in the right place. I never studied Photography. Technically, my photos were not perfect. But each image told a story.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_