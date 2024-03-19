Gianni de W., the man who controlled 172 girls by extorting them for years with nude photos that he stole from them, has an autism disorder, a sexual disorder and an anti-social personality disorder. He was bullied at school. His mother was seriously ill, was often in hospital and Gianni was at the mercy of his father, who could not cope well with it. Today experts will speak about the person Gianni de W. and the sentence will follow.

