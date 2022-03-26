Gianni Cavina died, the actor had won in 1997 the Silver Ribbon for Best Supporting Actor for “Festival” by Pupi Avati

Farewell to the actor Gianni Cavina: one of the favorite interpreters of Pupi Avati with whom he had just finished shooting the film Dante due out in September. Cavina he was 81 years old and had been ill for some time, but despite this he had chosen to continue acting.

Winner of the Silver ribbon in 1997 as best supporting actor for “Festival” of Pupi Avati, Cavina he was a very versatile actor, moving from comic to dramatic roles. Among his best-known films for the Bolognese director are “Thomas-The possessed”, “Balsamus, the man of Satan” and “La mazurka del barone della santa e del fico fiorone”, with Ugo Tognazzi and Paolo Villaggio, and “Christmas gift”.

For Pupi Avati he had also been the screenwriter of “Bordella” and “The house with laughing windows”. He had also acted for other directors such as Luigi Comencini (“L’ingorgo-Una storia impossible” and Marco Bellocchio (“The wedding director”), with some appearances in TV series such as “Una grande famiglia” on Rai 1. In his latest movie, ‘Dante’, Cavina plays the notary Pietro Giardino.

