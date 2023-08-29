“Alemanno is making a movement of his own, but we certainly don’t close the door. On the contrary…”





At the square of Affaritaliani.itin Ceglie Messapica, a certain feeling was noticed between John Alemanno and the deputy secretary of the Carroccio Andrew Crippa. So much so that the hypothesis of an entry of the former mayor of Rome with a candidacy in the 2024 European elections into the League is mounting.

“At the moment there is no confirmation, there is interest”, Northern League sources explain. “Alemanno is making a move about him, but we certainly don’t close the door. On the contrary, it would be very interesting to open a dialogue. We will see in the coming weeks and months”, continue the Salvia sources.

Of course for the League it would really be a coup to conquer a former MSI like Alemanno, an exponent of the social right. A blow that could do serious harm to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Brothers of Italy. If they’re roses they’ll bloom. For now there is “interest” (mutual).

