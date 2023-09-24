“Meloni is disappointing me, there is no discontinuity with the Draghi government”: this was declared by the former Minister of Agriculture, as well as former mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno during the third and final evening of the TPI Fest 2023The Post International Festival which is being held in Bologna for the second consecutive year.

Speaking online, Gianni Alemanno explained why he is disappointed by the prime minister: “On the war in Ukraine I have a very different position from Giorgia Meloni, it was wrong to put Italy on the front line in this war. I believe that the Prime Minister’s appeasement towards the USA was excessive”.

“Meloni is the one who is disappointing me the most, I see absolute continuity between the Meloni government and the Draghi government”.

Regarding the work of the current Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, a role held by Gianni Alemanno from 2001 to 2006, the former mayor of Rome states: “He is working without infamy and without praise. His line is in continuity with his predecessors and is in defense of the Italian identity in the agri-food field, a line historically supported by Coldiretti. My opinion at this moment is neither positive nor negative.”

“The problem with Giorgia Meloni – continues Gianni Alemanno – is that she has developed that syndrome of having to please the powers that be. After 10 years of opposition we expected something better. Instead I observe this desire to be first in class towards the United States, from Brussels, has been handed over to the establishment”.

“On the war I agree with everything that Michele Santoro or even Marco Travaglio says – states the former minister – Meloni represents a right that resembles the American neo-conservatives, like Bush so to speak. Even Trump would have been different.”

On the birth of his new movement and a possible candidacy for the European elections, Alemanno states: “I don’t know if I will apply for the European elections, first we need to make some assessments. At the moment, however, a possible alliance with Giorgia Meloni seems impossible to me.”

“I don’t hope for the fall of this government – ​​Alemanno clarifies – but the direction is completely wrong”. On Citizenship Income, however, the former minister underlines: “The general problem is that there is a lack of income redistribution policies. As for canceling the RDC, I believe that depriving families overnight risks causing a social disaster. I would have made a reform to link Citizenship Income to work benefits such as socially useful jobs.”

On the choice of the Democratic Party, but also of Fratelli d’Italia, to suspend any initiative as a form of condolence for the death of the president emeritus Giorgio Napolitano, Alemanno states: “I can understand it even if the judgment on Napolitano, as far as I’m concerned, is a little more complex.”

“I’m a bit embarrassed because I knew Napolitano well and often met when I was mayor of Rome. The underlying problem is that he made an ultra-European choice which then led him to be the source of Berlusconi’s fall in 2011 and the arrival of Mario Monti which was disastrous for Italians. Even on the issues of justice there are shadows over Giorgio Napolitano.”

On the proposal of Foreign Minister Lavrov, however, Alemanno underlines that, in his opinion, “the only way to reach a truce is for the West, and in particular Italy, to suspend the sending of weapons in exchange for a ceasefire.”

The former minister then admits that Giuseppe Conte is currently the only one to have deviated from the Atlantic alliance, adding: “I am forced to admit that the Conte I government was the best in the last 10 years”.

Alemanno, who also reveals that Giuseppe Conte was one of his collaborators when he was mayor of Rome, adds on the former Prime Minister: “He represented some negative aspects, the transition from Conte I to Conte 2 was a notable somersault, but I believe that the Conte I government brought an element of novelty, perhaps criticizable at that time, especially when compared to the Draghi and Meloni executives”.

On immigration, the former mayor of Rome claims that “such a massive migratory flow cannot be contained, even the left must realize this” even if he admits that the former minister Minniti was “the best” on immigration immigration.

Alemanno also expresses a rather clear opinion on Elly Schlein: “She is a complete disaster, she seems designed specifically to be the perfect opponent of Giorgia Meloni”.

There is also a judgment on the Bologna massacre and above all on the sentences of the judiciary: “The sentences do not clarify what the mandates are and, for this reason, it is difficult to be certain even of the perpetrators. Furthermore, there are also other avenues that have not been fully explored.”

In closing, Alemanno also expresses an opinion on the mayor of Rome: “Is Raggi or Gualtieri better? I say Gualtieri”.

