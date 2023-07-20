It’s called Movimento per l’Italia but behind it there could be the birth of a brand new party signed by Gianni Alemanno, which looks to populism, to Italian independence and which does not hide its origins from the culture of the Social Right.

It will be born in Orvieto, the new center of Italy, between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July and could compete in the 2024 European Championships with the clear objective of 4%.

The political platform

With Gianni Alemanno, former Minister of Agriculture in the Berlusconi government and then mayor of Rome, a series of new names and less but engaged for months in the Peace Movement, a right-wing counterpoint that poorly digests the position of the Draghi government first and of Giorgia Meloni, later, of armed support for Ukraine and subjection to European choices and the American policy of continuous support for the conflict without ever opening real negotiations for peace.

Little “God, Country and Family” and a lot of economy

In the political cocktail there is little of God, Country and Family and a lot of economics starting from the criticism of the European diktats on the green transition, ending with the effects that the invasion of Russia has caused on the European economy with price increases, stellar inflation and scarce availability of raw materials that worries businesses.

The “founding fathers”

on Alemanno, Massimo Arlechino, Bruno Esposito and Marco Pelagatti will compete in the genesis of the national assembly behind closed doors, followed by speeches by Adolfo Morganti, Nicola Colosimo, Marcello Taglialatela, Giuseppe Lauria, Fabio Granata, Massimo Magliaro, Felice Costini, Fabrizio di Stefano, Rosario Del Priore, Mimmo De Mattia, Ruggero Di Biagi, Federica Guiducci, Bruno Laganà, Luca Laganà, Domenico Leggiero, Maria Grazia Martinelli, Francesco, Mastroianni, Massimiliano Mazzanti, Salvatore Pace, Luigia Passaro, Gianluca Procaccini, Armando Romano, Luigi Songa and Simone Spiga.

The debates

Also on Saturday we will get to the heart of the debates: TOWARDS A MULTIPOLAR WORLD. war in Europe / crisis of globalization / explosion of immigration and, to follow, SUBSIDIARITY AND THE CRISIS OF POLITICS. civic lists / differentiated autonomy / delegitimization of intermediate bodies. Also on Saturday, there will be a debate on “EUROPE WHICH IMPOSES IT ON US. economic crisis / unemployment / loss of social rights / end of sovereignty”.

Work on Sunday 30 will be opened with a “comparison” with an eloquent title: “SO NOT TO DIE AMERICANS. A Movement for Italy”.

The space on the right left by FdI

In Gianni Alemanno’s conclusions, the announcement of the transformation from Movement into a party could come, a sort of consensual divorce from Meloni’s party. There is expectation above all in the centre-right of the government which up to now has been watching Alemanno “disappear”. Before anyone occupies that political space of criticism of Europe and America vacated by Fdi, the former minister rushes to occupy it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

