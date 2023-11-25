Parties, Alemanno elected secretary of the Independence Movement: “Arlechino president, Taglialatela, Di Stefano, Costini, Passaro and Colosimo deputy secretaries”

The founding meeting of the Independence Movement with the election of the top positions the assembly elected Gianni Alemanno national secretary, Massimo Arlechino national president of the Movement.

And the 100 people who will be part of the National Management were also elected; immediately after, Gianni Alemanno has appointed the deputy secretaries who are: Marcello Taglialateladeputy secretary (from Naples, former parliamentarian of AN and FdI), Simone Di Stefano (Rome, leader of the Exit – Sovereignty movement, which merged with Independence), Chicco Costini (Rieti, doctor, head of the AREA Rieti Association, former AN municipal councilor), Luigia Passaro (Padua, former member of Marco Rizzo’s PCI, lawyer), deputy secretary with youth delegation Nicola Colosimo (Rome, 28 years old, leader of the Magnitudo identity movement).

Parties, Alemanno: “Stop the massacre in the Middle East, also to avoid 2 million refugees in Italy”

“We have to stop the massacre in Palestine first of all for humanitarian reasons, then to defend the self-determination of the Palestinian people and guarantee the security of all the peoples of the MO, but also to defend our national interests. We need a peaceful Mediterranean, also to prevent two million Palestinians from flocking to Italy and Europe as political refugees.”

“If all Palestinians are forced to flee from Gaza Strip they will arrive in our country not as simple economic migrants, who can be attempted to be sent back to their country of origin, but as political refugees whose stay in Italy is constitutionally guaranteed. It would be a tragedy for them but also a tragedy for all our people who would not be able to manage a social impact of this kind.”

