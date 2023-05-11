The cause of his death is being investigated

The Agnelli family mourns the passing of Virginia von Fuerstenberg, found lifeless in a hotel in Merano, in South Tyrol. The body of the 48-year-old woman who was there nephew of Gianni Agnelliwas already dead when it was found. He was on the terrace of the Hotel Palace: he is investigating the causes of the woman’s death.

The 48-year-old woman probably fell from a high floor of the Hotel Palace in Merano where she was staying. Virginia Maria Clara von Fuerstenberg was an artist and fashion designer, daughter of Elisabetta Guarnati and Sebastian Egon von Fuerstenberg. She and she was the granddaughter of Gianni Agnelli

Last February she had suddenly disappeared into thin air. On February 18, the father had presented a missing person report at the Carabinieri station in Marghera. The woman then returned home a few days later, on February 21st. Then the discovery, on the morning of Wednesday 10 May, the discovery of his body on a terrace on the first floor of the hotel.

Who was Virginia Maria Clara von Fuerstenberg

The 48-year-old woman was a stylist and artist born in Genoa on October 5, 1974. Daughter of Elisabetta Guarnati and Sebastian Egon von Furstenberg, her grandparents were the Prince Tassilo and Clara Agnellithe lawyer’s sister.

A direct descendant of the German noble family originally from the Baden-Württemberg region, in 2011 he made his debut as a stylist, with a collection then put on sale in the main Italian cities.

Also in 2011 he also made his debut in the theater with Dismorphophobia, talking about anorexia, from which he had suffered. The following year, she teamed up to make a film about the life of her great-grandmother, Virginia Bourbon del Monte.

She had been married three times. In 1992 she married Baron Alexandre Csillaghy de Pacsér, a Hungarian nobleman, from whose union two children were born: Miklos Tassilo Csillaghi and Ginevra Csillaghy. In 2002 the couple divorced.

She was later born Clara Bacco Dondi From the Clock, had with Giovanni Bacco Dondi Dall’Orologio. Two years later she married Paco Polenghi with whom she had two children: Otto Leone Maria Polenghi and Santiago Polenghi. Finally, on October 28, 2017 she was married to Janusz Gawronski, descendant of a noble and ancient Polish family, divorcing him in 2020.