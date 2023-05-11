She was found dead on the terrace on the first floor of the Hotel Palace in Merano

Virginia Maria Clara von Furstenberg48 years old, nephew of Gianni Agnelli, was found dead on the first floor of the Hotel Palace in Merano in the province of Bolzano. She would have fallen from a higher floor.

nephew of Gianni Agnelli — Virginia von Furstenbergartist and stylist born in Genoa, was the daughter of Elizabeth Guarnati And Sebastian Egon von Furstenberg. His grandparents were Prince Tassilo and Clara Agnelli, the Avvocato’s sister. On February 18, the woman’s father had presented himself at the Marghera carabinieri station for report her missingas von Furstenberg she had left the house without notifying anyone. A few days later, on February 21, the family then communicated theirs come back in At home.

who was Virginia von Fustenberg — Born in Genoa on 5 October 1974, Virginia von Fustenberg was a direct descendant of the German noble family originally from the Baden-Württemberg region. She made her debut in 2011 fashion world with a fashion show at the Teatro Filodrammatici, launching a collection that was subsequently put on sale in boutiques in Milan, Florence and Rome. Also in the same year, Virginia von Fustenberg also had made his theater debut with Dysmorphophobia, on the subject of anorexia from which he had suffered. In 2012, however, the woman had collaborated with Tommaso Trak on the creation of a film centered on the life of great-grandmother, Virginia Bourbon del Monte. In 2017, then, she had created an artistic installation dedicated to her mother entitled There was a beautiful house. See also Juve at dinner with Ramadani: it is the first lunge for Koulibaly

marriages and children — In 1992 Virginia von Fustenberg had married the baron Alexandre Csillaghy de Pacsér, a Hungarian nobleman. From their union two children were born: Miklos Tassilo Csillaghi And Geneva Csillaghy. The two, however, had divorced in 2002. After the end of the first marriage, the woman had given birth Clara Bacco Dondi From the Clockborn from the relationship with Giovanni Bacco Dondi Dall’Orologio. In 2004, however, von Fustenberg had married Paco Polenghi with whom he had two children: Otto Leone Maria Polenghi And Santiago Polenghi. On October 28, 2017, then, Virginia von Fustenberg had married Janusz Gawronski, descended from a noble and ancient Polish family. The two had divorced in 2020.