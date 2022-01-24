On 24 March nineteen years ago, in Turin, Gianni Agnelli left us. “The lawyer“, So it was known to all, in less than two months he would have turned 101: in the same period, Stellantis will announce future plans regarding electrification. A world far from the current one, especially in the automotive field, which however Agnelli had tried in some way to anticipate: he was in fact the first to secretly start negotiations for a merger between Fiat and Citroen, after the attempts with Mercedes-Benz were wrecked. That merger finally came, right in the year of the Attorney’s centenary.

We are talking about a character who has given so much to the four-wheel sector in his life. So many years he spent them in Fiat: in 1963 he became CEO of the Turin car manufacturer, a position that only three years later became president as a replacement for Vittorio Valletta. And just two years after taking over the leadership of Fiat, Gianni Agnelli agreed with François Michelin, owner of the Citroën control package, who was in dire straits, the purchase of the stake with the intention of subsequently achieving total control. of the French car manufacturer. The famous fusion above: the agreement seemed to have been reached, but in the end it was forbidden to acquire the majority of Citroën shares by Fiat, so that the Turin brand, without total control of the company, could not impose anything without agreement with the other forces in the game.

In the eighties, the lawyer began negotiations for a corporate agreement with the European division of Ford, but even in this case everything vanished a few years after the start of the negotiations due to the too much distance of views between the parties. The air of a partnership was getting stronger, and after the failures with Citroen first and Ford then the collaboration went through in the early 2000s with General Motors: the large American company acquired 20% of Fiat Auto by paying for it with own shares, which were worth a total of about 5% of the entire GM capital, while Fiat obtained the right to sell the remaining 80% of Fiat Auto to GM at a price to be determined with certain predefined criteria and that GM would have been obliged to purchase. The agreement was formalized, but the partnership dissolved five years later. On 24 January 2003 Gianni Agnelli died at the age of 81 in Turin in his historic hillside residence Villa Frescòt. A profile that will remain forever in the history of Fiat, and in the world of cars in general.