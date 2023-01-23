Gianni Agnelli, Italian entrepreneur, viveur, wealthy and successful man. The January 24, 2023 they recur twenty years after his death. He was certainly not a saint, but neither was he a man devoid of virtues and social duties towards family and work. L’ ‘Lawyer’as he was called, was the one who took over the family business, Fiat, founded by his grandfather from whom he also inherited the name and who was unknowingly destined to become one of the most influential men in the world during the postwar period.

Gianni Agnelli, the story of a visionary man who marked contemporary Italy

Gianni Agnelli is an important name, which makes the vocal cords of those who pronounce his name and the pen of those who write about him tremble, recalling his deeds, sins or virtues. Born on March 12, 1921 in the family home in Turin, the future ‘Lawyer’ he was the grandson of the homonymous grandfather Giovanni (founder of Fiat) and son of the unfortunate father Edward (tragically died in 1935) and as beautiful as she is elegant Virginia Bourbon of Mt who marked and forged the character of the man who was to become one of the most important men in Italy.

Gianni Agnelli, “the Prince”, “the Lawyer” entrepreneur, politician

Gianni Agnelli, the heir

The Lawyer he was the son of one macho society to the core, despite being the second son of the lineage Lambs and younger brother to older sister Clara. He inherited the family business by Vittorio Valletta in 1966, when he was 45 years old. From then on the rest is history.

Called back from New Yorkfor which he nurtured an almost platonic love, his great success in the entrepreneurial field is perhaps due to his strong bond with that magical and imposing land.

Michael Schumacher with Gianni Agnelli

At the end of the 60s, precisely in 1969, Ferrari was acquired by Drake – who would continue to manage the sports team. Agnelli’s dream was to make Fiat an international brand, which he was about to achieve in 1970 by acquiring control of Citroën, as controlling stake holder François Michelin was in dire straits. The thing then did not go through for political reasons and for a series of misunderstandings between the Italian technicians and the French cousins.

Fiat relaunch with Gianni Agnelli

After the economic crisis of the 70s (and consequent energy crisis of ’73), in the 80s Gianni Agnelli relaunched FIATflanked by Cesare Romiti to whom he will leave the presidency and thepurchase of the Alfa Romeo brand.

At the end of this decade, in 1987 he secured control of his company, Fiat, by establishing the company in Giovanni Agnelli limited partnership by shares, in which the shareholdings of the by now very numerous members of the family converge. A strategy that will then also be used by other industrialists.

Gianni Agnelli and his Juventus

In addition to thinking about cars, politics and work, the Juventus occupied an important place in the heart of Avvocato Agnelli. He was its president from 1947 to 1954. Visionary and far-sighted in sport as well as in his entrepreneurial activity, Agnelli was capable of bringing success to anything that interested him.

Video with Lawyer Gianni Agnelli

For example, thanks to a series of important and strategic purchases, he was able to win over his dear and beloved Juventus two championships in ’50 and ’52result that the “Old lady” it had not reached since 1935.

Gianni Agnelli, his birthday

On March 12, 2021 Gianni Agnelli would have turned 100 years old. The relay passed to the eldest grandson John Elkannwhich will have to keep the name of the high Agnelli family carrying on the unique will of the grandfather: make FIAT an international company.

Thanks to his nose for success, the ‘Avvocato’ led Juventus to victory 15 years after the last Scudetto won

An immense and courageous ambition that seems to be becoming more and more concrete, considering that one out of four cars sold in Europe belongs to the Italian company.

Gianni Agnelli he left us the January 24, 2003 at the age of 82. There death of the lawyer was announced by Ansa at 8:48. ☹️

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Read also Avv’s Fiat Panda 4×4. Gianni Agnelli

👉 More articles on RECURRENCE and ANNIVERSARY

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK