Sestri Levante – Consistency, fidelity to one’s values, militancy understood as pure service, without ever letting yourself be ensnared by the desire to be protagonist. There is no person who knew Giovanni Sanguineti – but for everyone, in the whole of Tigullio, it was only Giannetto – who doesn’t remember him like this. Simple, yet surprisingly dense in content and witty in reasoning. Generous, available, rigorous. Forged in union battles and to the political commitment in that calderari workshop in the Riva Trigoso shipyard which was the forge of solid men and which, not surprisingly, had also belonged to Commander Virgola. Member of the PCI, which he then followed as a faithful militant in all its evolutions (PDS, DS and then Pd), of whose Riva section he had also been a manager, with a role also in the direction of the Tigullio federation. But the real role that Giannetto Sanguineti did not need to be certified, because everyone recognized it, was that of an irreplaceable companion.

He died at dawn yesterday, aged 85, in the Lavagna hospital, won by an illness that arose a few months ago. Always with his beloved Lourdes, recently married, next to him. AND many friends: from party mates to those on hunting trips. «Something of all of us goes with him, and a piece of Riva», recalls Felice Dantino Stagnaro, a man who is a symbol of the left and of trade union struggles, who tomorrow, after the religious ceremony scheduled for 4 pm in the church of San Pietro, will hold a funeral oration on the square in front. Giannetto was tireless volunteer of each party of Unity: not only that of Riva. Of all. In every part of Tigullio. «When Covid made it impossible to organize them – recalls Stagnaro – he wanted to make at least one at all costs, perhaps reduced. Without resources, he told me, politics can only be done by the rich ». “When I think of the profound meaning of militancy in a party, I think of you, Giannetto – wrote the vice president of the Pd deputies, Valentina Ghio – You have been a pillar of our journey and an example for all of us, with your pragmatism and your unshakeable faith in always trying, with commitment and seriousness, with the hope of a more just society that has never abandoned you. Unity celebrations without the certainty of meeting your gaze and your ever-hardworking hands will never be the same again».

And so Gabriel Dell ‘ Man, club secretary: «Your memory, your example of real life, your unsparing dedication and your lucidity of analysis will always be with us». —